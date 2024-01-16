340 graduands are faced with a major situation as their participation in the upcoming ceremony at UNILAG remains unsure

This comes as the academic gowns the graduates paid for to take part in the 54th convocation ceremony have disappeared

UNILAG's School of Postgraduate Studies (SPGS) management sent the affected graduands a short message to confirm the development

The academic gowns allocated for the University of Lagos (UNILAG) post-graduate students have been reported missing.

Leadership reported that the gowns have been stolen and this has caused a setback in the preparations for the 54th convocation ceremony.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The academic gowns for the post-graduate ceremony were reportedly stolen while being transported on a university bus after graduates had paid a fee of N15,000 for the collection of the gowns.

Legit.ng understands that a total of 340 graduands are set to receive first-class degree certificates during this week’s convocation ceremony.

The gowns, which had been paid for by the graduates, were scheduled for distribution in anticipation of the event.

Many students have been affected by the development, as they were eagerly anticipating the collection of their academic gowns.

They have however expressed frustration over the delay caused by the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the School of Postgraduate Studies (SPGS) management at the university communicated the setback to post-graduate students through a brief text message and email.

The message reads:

“Dear graduate, we regret to inform you that the distribution of SPGS academic gowns is now suspended. Sadly, the remaining gowns were stolen, and our bus vandalised this afternoon.”

In response, some affected individuals, like lawyer Malachy Odo, shared their disappointment on social media. Malachy Odo disclosed receiving the notice from UNILAG after paying the required sum.

“I paid 15k for convocation gown yesterday and this is what UNILAG just sent me. This country is not a real place,” Malachy Odo II wrote on X.

Nigerians react to UNILAG's message

As usual, Nigerians took to the X page and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions.

@DrJohnBishop tweeted:

"They didn’t even mention a refund! And if you ask they will gaslight you. The scam is real!

@Orguy tweeted:

"Toh.

"No wahala. Refund please, thanks."

@OHPRIVO tweeted:

"DJ play me on your mandate we shall stand."

@thesheddyking tweeted:

"All these story with no mention of refund, na there wahala go start."

@ForeverDau tweeted:

"UNILAG doesn't know the difference between Graduate and Graduand? Teacher, No teach me Nonsense."

