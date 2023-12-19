Nigerians and other foreign students have the opportunity to acquire advanced knowledge from the comfort of their homes and offices

Harvard University in the United States is inviting students from all over the world to enroll for its free online courses

The free online courses cover several professions and disciplines with flexible learning schedule

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

United States - Harvard University in the United States is offering free online courses for Nigerians and other international students.

According to the school website, the free online programmes cut across several disciplines and professions like accounting, computer science and others.

"Enroll now": Harvard University offers Nigerians, others free online courses Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer

Source: UGC

Computer Science

This course offers a broad and robust understanding of computer science and programming. It helps students to think algorithmically and solve programming problems efficiently

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It is an eleven-week course with ten to twenty hours per week commitment.

Accounting and financial statements

The Introduction to Nonprofit Accounting and Financial Statements webinar series is designed to introduce basic nonprofit accounting concepts and financial statements to individuals who have had little or no experience with finance or accounting.

This self-paced webinar is being held in conjunction with the Nonprofit Financial Stewardship Executive Education program at Harvard Kennedy School.

Artificial intelligence with Python

The course explores the concepts and algorithms at the foundation of modern artificial intelligence, diving into the ideas that give rise to technologies like game-playing engines, handwriting recognition, and machine translation.

Through hands-on projects, students gain exposure to the theory behind graph search algorithms, classification, optimization, reinforcement learning, and other topics in artificial intelligence and machine learning as they incorporate them into their own Python programs.

Systematic approaches to policy design

This course will help senior officials make greater use of data and evidence in their everyday decision-making.

This unit presents a few over-arching frameworks that help approach complicated decisions. You will learn how to organise your thinking, how to break a problem down into parts, and how to figure out where evidence can be most useful in making a decision.

Computer science for business professionals

The course is designed for managers, product managers, founders, and decision-makers more generally.

Whereas CS50 itself takes a bottom-up approach, emphasizing mastery of low-level concepts and implementation details thereof, this course takes a top-down approach, emphasizing mastery of high-level concepts and design decisions related thereto.

The caregiver's guide

The course gives you the tools, strategies, and reassuring support you need to provide compassionate, encouraging, confident care to a loved one — and, just as importantly, to take care of yourself.

Overflowing with interactive worksheets, checklists, and practical hints and tips, this unique audiovisual course is a helpful roadmap to help you navigate the concerns you face today...and the unpredictable issues you may face down the road.

Web programming with Python and JavaScript

Students will learn to write and use APIs, create interactive UIs, and leverage cloud services like GitHub and Heroku.

By the end of the course, students will emerge with knowledge and experience in principles, languages, and tools that empower them to design and deploy applications on the Internet.

Interested applicants are advised to check out this link for more interesting courses.

10 ways to secure fully-funded scholarship with low CGPA in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a teaching assistant at the University of Iowa, Ugochukwu Madu, highlighted steps students who graduated with a low CPGA can take to improve their chances of securing a fully-funded scholarship abroad.

Madu said scholarships abroad are not meant for only first-class graduates, hence, there’s no need to write themselves off because they graduated with a low CGPA.

Source: Legit.ng