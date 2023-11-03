Two students who stood tall during the graduation ceremony at Dominion University, Ibadan, have shared their inspiring story

The first-class graduates attributed their academic excellence to total commitment, self-discipline and faith in God

At the maiden convocation ceremony of the institution, Olaoluwani Israel Oseni and Oore-Ofe Anthonia Ojo-Lanre thanked their parent, noting they played a critical role in their success story

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over 2 years of experience covering political parties and movements

Oyo state, Ibadan - The first and second best students among the first set of graduates of Dominion University, Ibadan, Olaoluwani Israel Oseni and Oore-Ofe Anthonia Ojo-Lanre, have shared the secrets behind their success.

The two students who emerged as the best graduates have shared their inspiring journey on how they scaled through the hurdles. Photo credit: Dominion University College

Source: Facebook

First-class students open up about their struggles to success

22 out of 96 made it first class, while Oseni came first with a CGPA of 4.88 in computer science, while Ojo-Lanre, who came second, had a 4.87 CGPA in mass communication, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

At the maiden convocation ceremony of the University held recently, Oseni attributed his success story to God's grace, personal research hard work.

He added that social media platforms have been an important tool he also used in the course of his studies at the university, noting "It is very useful if used in the right way just like I did and will continue to”.

He stated thus:

“I wake up at 3 a.m. most days of the week going through what we have done in school; I do walk up to my lectures to seek clarifications in areas I feel are unclear to me. After that, I will go back to reading and read again.”

Ojo-Lanre, the second student narrates his feat at Dominion University

Ojo-Lanre, while sharing her success story, said God has been kind to her and made studying at the University easy.

She added that aside from God, one of the major things that made her stand out among her peers in school was self-discipline.

Ojo-Lanre added thus:

“There is no way one could have made a first-class without getting to sacrifice some indulgence. Academic excellence requires total commitment and discipline. Once again, I give thanks to God for the grace.”

Bowen University awards 82 first-class degrees, 14 PhD

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, will award first-class honours to 82 students in its forthcoming 18th convocation ceremony on Saturday, November 4.

The vice chancellor, Professor Jonathan Babalola, disclosed this during a press conference on Monday, October 30.

Professor Babalola said 834 graduates will be taking part in the convocation ceremony.

Nigerian University awards 37 first-class degrees at the convocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 37 students of the Ibrahim Badamasi University, Lapai in Niger state, were awarded first-class degrees at the university's 4th combined convocation scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 20.

The vice-chancellor of the institution, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, who made these known while addressing newsmen in Minna, on Tuesday, May 16, said the institution will continue to uphold its high academic standards.

Source: Legit.ng