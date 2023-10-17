The 2023 Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria Accountancy (ICAN) Challenge had a surprise entry in the top three

The only polytechnic that made the log for the nine finalists emerge third displacing top universities who participated

According to reports, the final round of the competition will take place in the nation's capital, Abuja at a later date

Two students pursuing a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy at Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State, achieved a remarkable third place in the 2023 Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria Accountancy (ICAN) Challenge Nigeria.

As reported by Punch, Oluwasegun Diyan and Nafisat Abdulganiyu secured this impressive position in a joint effort.

The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogu n State, was founded in 1979 during the military dispensation. Photo Credit: Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro

Source: Facebook

It was also gathered that Ilaro Poly was the sole polytechnic to make it to the final round among the top nine institutions that participated in the prestigious competition this year.

The final round is set to take place in the nation's capital, Abuja at a date to be announced by ICAN, and it will be an in-person event.

Statistics of top winners

The institutions' scores in the competition were as follows: Obafemi Awolowo University led with 71%, followed by Ahmadu Bello University with 64%, and then the University of Lagos, University of Benin, Igbinedion University Okada, and Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, all tied at 56%.

The other institutions included Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the University of Maiduguri, and Benue State University, all with a score of 52%.

The ICAN Accountancy Challenge Nigeria is an intellectual competition jointly organized by ICAN and O.J. Inspiration Limited.

Its primary aim is to foster accounting education among undergraduate students in all ICAN-accredited tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Meet UNILORIN first-class graduate who passed common entrance in primary 3

In another report, Solomon Ademola Tokunbo-Ishola graduated with first-class honours from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

Tokunbo-Ishola, who graduated in the 2021/2022 academic session, said he sat and passed common entrance exams when he was in primary 3.

The first-class graduate said he wanted to study architecture but had to settle for Urban and Regional Planning because of his slow JAMB score.

Source: Legit.ng