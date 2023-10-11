The Kano State Films and Censorship Board has confiscated 1,200 copies of 'Queen Primer' textbooks used in nursery and primary schools in the state due to their inclusion of vulgar language unsuitable for children

Kano - In what appears to be unprecedented, the Kano State Films and Censorship Board has confiscated 1,200 copies of ‘Queen Primer’ textbooks.

The affected books are used in teaching nursery and primary schools in the state.

The Kano State Films and Censorship Board has confiscated 1,200 copies of ‘Queen Primer’ textbooks. Photo credits: @Kyusufabba, @Abu_jawaadd

Source: Twitter

The development was disclosed in a statement released by the director of the censors board, Abba Al-Mustapha, on Monday, October 9.

He said the confiscated books contain vulgar language and are unsuitable for children’s hearing or learning.

“Praise be to God, everyone in Kano knew that we all woke up to a menace about a book, which is being used to teach our children in primary schools titled ‘Queen Primer’," he said.

” I’ve mobilised my operation team to swing into action, and they have confiscated about 1,200 copies of the book so far from bookstores and open markets. We will not relent in our investigation to get to the root of the matter to make those responsible face the full wrath of the law."

Parents commend Kano government

According to Premium Times, parents have praised the Kano state government and called other state governors to do the same.

Legit.ng gathers that the parents also confirmed that the books contain sexual and vulgar content that could damage the behaviour of school children.

A mother in Kaduna, Ummi Tsalha, said the books are vulgarly written and could expose children’s sexual acts at a young age.

She mentioned one of the banned books which is also taught in schools, ‘Stigma by Samson O. Shobayo.

Mrs Tsalha said it was revealed that the book encourages sexual relationships with HIV patients, kissing, etc.

”I don’t know what to trust again. These books contain immorality," another parent Fatima Abdullahi, said.

Kano government bans six textbooks in schools

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that six textbooks were banned in all the Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools in all 44 LGA of Kano state.

The Director of Planning Research and Statistics office of the Special Adviser on Private and Voluntary Institutions in Kano, Hamisu Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement.

He warned private and voluntary school operators to desist from using the books in their curriculum.

Source: Legit.ng