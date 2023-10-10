Nigeria's favourite literary event for young readers, the Akada Children's Book Festival (ACBF), recently concluded its 5th edition on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Starfield Montessori School in Lekki, Lagos!

ACBF is the first and biggest Nigerian book festival curated just for kids, and it had a ton of amazing authors and illustrators who showcased their incredible stories about Nigerian culture and heritage. The festival was a great opportunity for kids to see themselves reflected in the books they read and to learn about their own cultures. It was a celebration of African culture and heritage, and it promoted literacy and cultural awareness among children.

In the words of the convener, Mrs Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, “The ACBF is a celebration of African stories and authors, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share these stories with children and families from all over Nigeria. We hope that the festival has inspired children to read more, to learn about different cultures, and to explore the world of books. Children are the future, and they need to have access to books that reflect their own experiences and cultures. The ACBF is committed to providing a platform for African authors and illustrators to share their stories with the world, and we are hopeful that the festival will inspire a new generation of readers and writers."

There was a host of activities at the event including author-led book readings, book chats, featured books, Storytime sessions, and book exhibitions that allowed children to meet their favourite authors and learn about new books.

Writing & illustration competitions, a chess tournament, a STEM exhibition, a sip and paint, and an art exhibition provided opportunities for children to express their creativity and have fun. Seyi Ogundipe, an emerging storyteller, won the grand prize of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) for the Leadway Assurance-sponsored writing competition.

Other activities during the fun-filled day included a Young Author’s Panel which showcased emerging creative talents and their debut publications; drama presentations of popular children's books – Mummy, Can I…? and Kob the Antelope performed by the Society for the Performing Arts Nigeria (SPAN); creative writing masterclasses for children’s authors; and panel sessions on topical issues such as navigating puberty.

According to attendees, the event was an unforgettable day of imagination and discovery as it brought book lovers' havens to life by celebrating the power of stories in connecting and inspiring people of all ages.

“Akada Children’s Book Festival was nothing short of amazing. A beautifully planned and well-executed event to promote literacy in children” – Unyime Princess Okon-Umoren

“An unforgettable day of imagination and discovery. A book lovers haven” – Whistles Children's School

“I had such an amazing time at the Akada Children’s Book Festival. I met a lot of amazing kids who are enthusiastic about reading as well as many fantastic authors” – Kids Pathway

“It was an amazing event; top quality organization and quality workshops. Looking forward to 2024 edition by God’s grace” – Deen Love World

The charismatic Dara Oluwatoye, a prominent media personality, and Tony Olaniji, Author of Kiyesi took centre stage as the co-hosts of the 2023 edition of the festival, which was graciously supported by distinguished sponsors including IweMi, Starfield Montessori School, PepsiCo, Cool FM, Leadway Assurance, STEM-METS, The Learning Place, Hot Hobs, Cafe Jade, Zolene, Parkview International Kindergarten School, SPAN, and the Nurturing Tree Nursery School.

See more photos from the event below:

