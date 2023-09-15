Another Nigerian, Christopher Olusa, has smashed and set a new Guinness World Record (GWR)

Akure, Ondo - Christopher Olusa, a 24-year-old postgraduate student of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) Akure, Ondo State, has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon.

Olusa smashed the previous record of 90 hours and 2 minutes by setting a new world record of 112 hours and 12 minutes.

Chris Olusa set a new world record of 112 hours and 12 minutes.

The previous record was held by Ananta Ram, a Nepali individual, from August 27 to August 31, 2018.

Olusa, aiming to reach the 120-hour mark, fell short but could still smash the previous record and set a new one.

It was gathered that Olusa started his quest for a new world record at 2 a.m. local time on Monday, September 11, 2023, and concluded at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Olusa joins Hild Baci's league

He becomes the second Nigerian in 2023 to smash a Guinness World Record (GWR) since Hilda Effiong Bassey, alias Hilda Baci, is a Nigerian chef and restaurateur who is the current holder of the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking.

Baci set her record at 93 hours and 11 minutes, beating the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes held by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

Baci's feat drew much attention worldwide, and even former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, called to cheer up during the cook-a-thon.

"We Have Received 1,500 Applications From Nigerians in Two Months" - Guinness World Records Says

Meanwhile, the Guinness World Records has said there has been an upsurge of would-be record breakers from Nigeria since May.

Information obtained by Legit.ng shows that 1,500 Nigerians have applied to the record body in over two months.

The GWR told Legit.ng that Hilda Baci's success and the attention she got incentivised many Nigerians to make a record attempt.

