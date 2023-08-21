Examination malpractice is an age-long problem and is not limited to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC)

Citing misconduct, WAEC withheld the results of candidates from several Nigerian states with respect to the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

Speaking to Legit.ng, an education expert, Prince AbdulMujeeb Adesegun Ogungbayi, said the federal government itself must genuinely be in the driving seat of academics

Shomolu, Lagos state - Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, on Monday, August 21, bemoaned the moral decadence in the society which he said has made young Nigerians and their parents seek a shortcut to excel in external examinations.

It would be recalled that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) recently disclosed that out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the results of 262,803 candidates are being withheld due to reports of cases of examination malpractice.

WAEC: Expert laments malpractices

It was gathered that WAEC candidates whose results were "held" have a pending case due to suspected involvement in examination malpractice, a Vanguard report noted.

Reacting to reports of alleged fraudulent practices, Prince Ogungbayi said “nothing is currently in place” in Nigeria.

He told Legit.ng:

“Go and check SS2 first term examinations if it contains all SS1 topics till SS2 first term topics till the last exams before mock, the answer is 'no'.

“Therefore, it is the government and private school owners that are derailing our future leaders from preparing for the challenges of our nation. And that is why majority of the parents too are convinced that the solution to their children's greatness due to the voluminous scheme that were not organised for easy assimilation is malpractice.

“You all know that the parents that are paying for malpractices are the same government officials, proprietors, principals, and teachers."

