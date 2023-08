Bwari, Abuja - Some tertiary-level institutions have released their Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.

The Post UTME exam is a screening test for prospective students in Nigeria applying to study at the university, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Post UTME stands for Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

JAMB has come out with an updated list of higher institutions whose Post-UTME forms are out for the 2023/2024 admissions. Photo credit: Babcock University

JAMB releases list of universities that have released their post-UTME forms

Legit.ng presents the list of schools that have released their post-UTME forms, as shared by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

UNILAG Post-UTME 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility, Screening date and Registration Details Sa'adatu Rimi University Of Education NCE Admission, 2023/2024 AUST Post-UTME 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details JABU Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details PUMS Post-UTME 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Details FUPRE Post-UTME 2023: Cut-off mark, eligibility & registration details UNIMED Post-UTME 2023: Cut-off mark, eligibility & registration details KWASU Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details KSU Post-UTME/DE 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility, screening dates & registration details UNIDEL Post-UTME 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details Summit University Post-UTME 2023: eligibility and registration details UNICAL Post-UTME 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility & registration details FUDutsin-ma Post UTME/DE 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Lead City University Post-UTME/DE 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details FUOYE Post-UTME/DE 2023: eligibility and registration details James Hope University Post-UTME 2023: eligibility and registration details Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano Post-UTME 2023: eligibility and registration details Maranatha University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Skyline University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Clifford University Post UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Newgate University, Minna Undergraduate Admissions, 2023/2024 Session RSUST Post-UTME 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details Arthur Jarvis University Post UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Bingham University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Cut-off Mark, Eligibility and Registration Details Iconic Open University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Atiba University Oyo Post UTME/DE 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Details Dennis Osadebay University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Details IAUE Post-UTME/DE 2023: Cut-off mark, eligibility and Registration details UNIPORT Post-UTME 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Details Crawford University Post-UTME admission screening for 2023/2024 session DELSU Post-UTME/DE 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Details Bells University of Technology Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Caleb University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Dominion University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Veritas University Post-UTME/DE 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility, and application details Dominican University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration details ABUAD Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Babcock University Post-UTME 2023: eligibility and Registration details BASUG Post-UTME/DE 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details ABU Post-UTME/DE 2022 & 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details Christopher University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration details FUTMINNA Post-UTME/DE 2023: Cut-off marks, Eligibility And Registration Details ABSU Post-UTME/DE 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility & registration details Precious Cornerstone University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Maduka University Post UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Kola Daisi University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Bowen University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility, Screening and Registration Details Nile University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Havilla University Post UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Chrisland University Post UTME 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Details Nigerian British University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility & Registration Details Margaret Lawrence University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Baba Ahmed University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Elizade University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility And Registration Details Glorious Vision University Post-UTME 2023: eligibility and registration Details McPherson University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Salem University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Redeemers University (RUN) Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Achievers University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration details Baze University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Paul University Post-UTME/DE 2023: eligibility, and registration Details Wesley University Post-UTME/DE 2023: eligibility, and registration Details Kwararafa University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility & Registration Details Adeleke University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details MCIU Post-UTME 2023: eligibility and registration details Landmark University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details EKSU Post UTME screening form 2023/2024 Augustine University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Edo State University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility And Registration Details Pan Atlantic University Post-UTME screening for 2023/2024 session Godfrey Okoye University Post-UTME 2023: eligibility & registration details AUN Post-UTME/DE 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Details Crescent University Post-UTME 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Details Covenant University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Igbinedion University Post-UTME/DE 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Renaissance University Post-UTME 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details Pen Resources University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration details Topfaith University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details UNIUYO Post-UTME/DE 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility, and registration Details University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo Admission Form, 2023/2024 session Fountain University Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details FUNAAB Post-UTME/DE 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details MOUAU Post-UTME 2023: eligibility, cut off mark and Registration details

