One of Nigeria’s topmost examination bodies, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has spoken on direct entry (DE) admissions

DE means those seeking to study in Nigerian universities apply for courses and secure admissions through JAMB

However, these candidates are not required to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said there has never been a time it suspended direct entry (DE) admissions.

JAMB’s DE is primarily intended for individuals who already hold a degree, diploma, or A-level certificate and are interested in pursuing a degree program at a university.

JAMB says as long as DE candidates meet the stipulated requirements, they’ll be considered for admission. Photo credit: Solomon Adebayo

Source: Facebook

"There has never been any time we suspended Direct Entry admission": JAMB

JAMB is led by Ishaq Oloyede, a professor of Islamic Studies.

Typically, those who gain admission into a university through direct entry will commence their studies from 200 level in their preferred university, provided they have been granted admission.

On Wednesday, August 2, a Twitter user, @wasiu12421743, inquired if JAMB is still offering admissions to DE candidates. The agency replied that in the event a candidate meets the requisite requirements, he or she would most certainly be considered for admission into his or her choice Nigerian university.

JAMB wrote via its official handle:

"Kindly be aware that there has never been anytime the Board suspended Direct Entry admission, peradventure the candidate meets the requisite requirement."

