Aminat Imoitesemeh Yusuf, a prominent alumnus of the Lagos State University (LASU), southwest Nigeria, has said she would consider migrating to another country

Yusuf emerged as the best-graduating student for the 2021/2022 academic session with a perfect 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

The young law graduate's 5.00 CGPA is the highest point recorded since the inception of the university 40 years ago

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Alimosho, Lagos state - The record-setting first-class Law graduate from the Lagos State University (LASU), Aminat Yusuf, has said if she gets opportunities outside Nigeria, she’ll take advantage of it and 'Japa', “but would come back to impact”.

Speaking on Sunday, July 9, at the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Alimosho Area Council’s SS3 get-together held in Egbeda area of Lagos, Miss Yusuf stated that she would not say no further opportunities outside the country.

LASU's all-time best graduate, Aminat Yusuf, is not ruling out 'Japa' (a Yoruba locution which means to leave for greener pastures).

Source: Original

Japa: “I’m definitely not going to forget Nigeria”, Aminat Yusuf

'Japa' is a Yoruba word which means to leave for greener pastures.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Yusuf said the reason some people are successful is that several Nigerians who travelled abroad to add to their knowledge and upskill came back home to impact the present generation of young citizens.

Addressing the gathering at the programme themed ‘Beyond the Schoolgate’ and attended by Legit.ng, the 23-year-old opened up on some of her future plans.

She said:

“Japa in my own understanding means you are going and not coming back. You just want to run away; you are tired. If that’s the definition, I am not ‘japaing’.

“That is not to say that I won’t seek further opportunities outside the country.

“There are people who travelled abroad, came back and impacted us, and that’s the reason why some of us are successful today.

“So, I would go for my masters; I’ll do my Ph.D. abroad. If I get an opportunity, I’ll work there. But I’m definitely not going to forget Nigeria.

“So, it’s not that I won’t go, but I’m not japaing.

“So, I will further my education. If I get opportunities, I’ll take advantage of them. But I would come back to impact InShaaAllah.”

“I didn’t gain admission through UTME”: LASU's best-graduating student, Aminat Yusuf speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yusuf said she did not gain admission through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)'s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Yusuf stated that the life lessons learnt at school are critical, adding that the foundation of any tertiary institution student is extremely crucial.

Source: Legit.ng