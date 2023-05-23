The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said registration for the 2023 direct entry (DE) will end on Tuesday, May 30

In a statement on Tuesday, May 23, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB's spokesperson, also disclosed that sales of e-pin for the exercise will end on Friday, May 26

The deadline for DE registration, which commenced in January, has been extended several times, but according to Benjamin, there would be no further extension

JAMB‘s Director of Public Affairs, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Tuesday, May 23, provided details of the sales of the DE e-pin, Daily Post also reported.

DE: 'JAMB would not entertain further extension': Spokesperson

The examination board asked interested DE candidates to register as soon as possible. It warned that there would be no further extension for the date of registration. The deadline for DE registration, which commenced in January, had been extended several times.

Benjamin's statement partly reads:

“All genuine aspiring DE candidates, who are yet to register for the exercise are, therefore, urged to come out now to register as the Board would not entertain any further extension.”

What is the meaning of DE in JAMB?

DE means applications and admissions through JAMB, but which does not require writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

DE requires a candidate to apply through JAMB as a board, however, the candidate would not be required to write the UTME.

Holders of university degrees or its equivalent are qualified to apply for DE. Subsequently, when admission is granted, candidate don't need to start from the scratch.

