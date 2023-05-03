Imo State University suspended a lecturer, Desmond Izunwanne, for allegedly slapping female students who were late and not wearing departmental uniforms

Owerri, Imo state - The Imo State University, Owerri, has suspended one of its lecturers, Desmond Izunwanne, for allegedly slapping female students who arrived at a class session behind schedule and in non-departmental uniform.

The spokesperson for the University, Ralph Njokuobi, in a statement in Owerri, the state capital, said the lecturer’s action was “barbaric and unbecoming.”

Desmond Izunwanne, a lecturer at Imo State University, has been suspended for slapping female students late to a class session and not dressed in departmental uniform. Photo credit: @Imsu_official

Source: Twitter

Njokuobi said at a management meeting that the university approved the immediate suspension of the lecturer till further notice, The Punch reported.

University sets up disciplinary committee

The university’s spokesperson also announced that a three-man disciplinary committee was constituted to “unravel the immediate and remote causes that led to his uncouth behaviour.”

The committee is tasked with investigating the incident and providing recommendations on appropriate sanctions in line with the staff conditions of service.

The university also implored “the general public and indeed all Human Rights Organisations” to allow it to conduct a proper investigation, Vanguard also reported.

“Management viewed the action of the lecturer as barbaric and unbecoming of such a person occupying that position," the statement read in part.

University reiterates its commitment to academic and moral standards

The university further emphasized its commitment to upholding academic and moral standards expected of any lecturer, irrespective of how highly placed they are in the university.

Njokuobi added that Imo University believes in the rules of engagement between lecturers and students and will not tolerate any breach.

He also assured the public that the university was on top of the matter under review.

