FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released an update on the commencement date for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

In a statement signed by Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, the board revealed that the UTME, initially slated to begin on April 29, will now kick off on April 25, 2023.

JAMB has announced an update on the commencement date for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). Photo credit: @emmaikumeh

Source: Twitter

The statement was issued in Abuja on Sunday, April 9, Guardian Nigeria reported.

JAMB to hold rescheduled mock-UTME on April 18

Meanwhile, the JAMB spokesperson also announced that the board has rescheduled its mock UTME to take place on April 18, 2023, Daily Trust also stated.

The initial mock UTME was conducted on Thursday, March 30 in 725 centres across the country; however, technical issues arose in some centres, preventing some candidates from taking the exam.

The purpose of the mock examination was to assess the preparedness of JAMB and its partners for the upcoming UTME, as well as provide candidates with hands-on experience in the computer-based test (CBT) environment.

In order to give those candidates who were unable to take the exam through no fault of their own a fair opportunity, the mock examination has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 18.

Candidates who were present and screened for the original exam but could not sit for it will have the chance to retake the mock examination on the rescheduled date.

Results of candidate who successfully wrote mock-UTME now out

According to Benjamin, the outcomes of the mock examination held on March 30 have been published.

He clarified that the change in the date of the UTME was made to accommodate important national assignments of significant importance.

Source: Legit.ng