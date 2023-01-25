Reward For Honesty: UNILAG Promotes Security Staff Who Exposes Attempt To Steal 22,000 Litres of Diesel
- A UNILAG security man has been given an accelerated promotion by the University’s governing council for his honest and loyal character
- The man named Joshua Aye realized that one of his colleagues attempted to steal 22,000 litres of diesel at the university
- He was honest and loyal enough to stop this by exposing him to the university’s works department
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
An honest Nigerian man, Joshua Aye who works as a security at the University of Lagos has been blessed with an accelerated promotion for his honest and loyal character.
According to a UNILAG press report, the man exposed his colleagues' attempt to steal 22,000 litres of diesel from the university on Monday, July 22, 2019
He displayed a high sense of responsibility
Mr Joshua was said to have displayed a high sense of responsibility in discharging his duty on that particular day.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
He was informed of the gravity of what his colleagues’ attempted to do and reported him to the university’s works department which in turn was instrumental In stopping the act.
UNILAG rewards him
According to the report, his accelerated promotion comes as a decision meeting of the UNILAG senate Council held on Monday, January 16, 2023.
He was earlier a senior security officer at the university but in recognition of his outstanding performance, loyal and honesty, he was promoted to the principal security officer.
“In recognition of his outstanding performance at his duty, the Governing Council approved the Accelerated Promotion of Mr. Joshua Aye Onuh from Senior Security Officer to Principal Security Officer.”
Cleaner rejects money & refuses to lie, man blesses her with cash, video excites Nigerians
Meanwhile, Legit. ng in a related report, earlier reported how an honest Nigerian woman has been blessed with the sum of N5,000 for honestly rejecting money that does not belong to her.
"My dad used to feed prisoners": Man loads car boot with plenty of food and drives to prison, feeds inmates
The woman who is a cleaner in Lagos was accosted by Osita Popcorn who 'lied' that he just picked the sum of N5k and then asked if the money is hers.
The woman shook her head in rejection, saying she has not lost any money. This impressed Osita greatly and he promptly handed the money to her as a reward for her honesty.
Source: Legit.ng