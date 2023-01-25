A UNILAG security man has been given an accelerated promotion by the University’s governing council for his honest and loyal character

The man named Joshua Aye realized that one of his colleagues attempted to steal 22,000 litres of diesel at the university

He was honest and loyal enough to stop this by exposing him to the university’s works department

An honest Nigerian man, Joshua Aye who works as a security at the University of Lagos has been blessed with an accelerated promotion for his honest and loyal character.

According to a UNILAG press report, the man exposed his colleagues' attempt to steal 22,000 litres of diesel from the university on Monday, July 22, 2019

UNILAG Promotes Security Staff Who Exposes Attempt To Steal 22,000 Litres of Diesel /Credit:@unilag

Source: UGC

He displayed a high sense of responsibility

Mr Joshua was said to have displayed a high sense of responsibility in discharging his duty on that particular day.

He was informed of the gravity of what his colleagues’ attempted to do and reported him to the university’s works department which in turn was instrumental In stopping the act.

UNILAG rewards him

According to the report, his accelerated promotion comes as a decision meeting of the UNILAG senate Council held on Monday, January 16, 2023.

He was earlier a senior security officer at the university but in recognition of his outstanding performance, loyal and honesty, he was promoted to the principal security officer.

“In recognition of his outstanding performance at his duty, the Governing Council approved the Accelerated Promotion of Mr. Joshua Aye Onuh from Senior Security Officer to Principal Security Officer.”

Source: Legit.ng