The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has declared an indefinite strike action in the Taraba State University chapter

The union disclosed that the reason for their action was due to the inability of the state government to pay worker's salaries, gratuities and more, noting the welfare of the workers is not a top priority to the state government

The union embarked on the industrial action after the state government maintained that it is not owing the worker's salaries

An emerging report has it that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University chapter has declared a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action.

This was after the union received permission from the ASUU national to the state branch to embark on the strike action to make its demand known and as well tackle the state government’s rebuttal of claims that it is not owing workers salaries, Channels TV reported.

ASUU embarks on indefinite strike in Taraba university over non-payment of its workers. Photo credit: Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

Source: Facebook

ASUU gives reason for its action

Arising from a congress meeting, the union insists that the rationale behind their action is hinged on the government's failure to pay earned academic allowances, Leadership report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Taraba State University ASUU chairman, Samuel Shitaa, noted that other reasons for the industrial action include, the non-implementation of agreements and perimeter fencing of the institution.

What Tinubu should do for ‘hardcore civil servants’ immediately after swearing in, Ngige reveals

In another development, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has revealed one major task the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must embark on when he assumes office.

Ngige, on Wednesday, March 29, said the incoming administration of Tinubu should start discussions on a review of the minimum wage currently obtainable in Nigeria immediately after its inauguration on Monday, May 29.

The minister said the next government should come up with a new minimum wage higher than the current N30,000.

Students, business owners excited as FG hints at ending ASUU strike after 140 days

Legit.ng earlier reported that some business owners and students have expressed their excitement as the federal government hints at ending the about four months of ASUU strike soon.

The industrial action, which was commenced on February 14 by the academic union, entered its 140 days on Monday, July 4.

ASUU had said if the government finished the testing of its paying platform, UTAS and signed the renegotiated agreement, it would call off the strike immediately.

Source: Legit.ng