The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had one of its longest industrial actions in 2022 when academic calenders were disrupted for over 7 months.

President Muhammadu Buhari lamented that all academic unions went on strike in 2022, adding that the situation had a negative impact on the country's economy and disrupted the academic system

However, there have been questions on the possibility of the ASUU strike affecting the chances of the APC in the 2023 election and Gbemisola Adeoti, a professor of literature gives an insight into what would happen

Gbemisola Adeoti, a professor of literature from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and a member of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said the union's strike may not determine the fate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

The university don, while speaking with Legit.ng, maintained that Nigeria operates a democratic system where people are free to exercise their wills and that ASUU respects that.

According to the professor:

ASUU is not a political party, ASUU has not adopted any party and it is not likely to adopt any at all. ASUU members are free to vote for whoever they want to vote for.

However, the strike has been called off and there is a wait-and-see attitude. People (ASUU members) will exercise their rights as individuals.

Why ASUU members will vote individually in the 2023 election

The university teacher maintained that ASUU members' rights as individuals would not be tampered with and they shall vote according to their conscience.

He said:

People will exercise their rights, and it will not be because ASUU says go and do this or don't go and do this.

But because ASUU has not adopted any political party, that is my own. The electorates are free to read the situation and then take their decision. People will not go in the same direction

One man's meat is another man's poison because as it is, there are still members of ASUU who are card-carrying members of all these political parties, whether APC or PDP.

