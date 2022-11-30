BREAKING: ASUU Gets Full Salaries for November as FG Withholds Arrears
Lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities have received full salaries for the month of November.
However, the lecturers' eight-month arrears are still withheld by the federal government, according to Punch.
The development was revealed on Wednesday, November 30, by an ASUU member at Bayero University Kano.
During an interview with the newspaper, the union's member said:
“Some of our members have started receiving salaries and I can confirm to you that we received our full salaries for the month of November. However, the arrears are still withheld.”
ASUU 's National Executive Council (NEC) is expected to hold a crucial meeting soon over the withheld salaries.
