FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will meet in the next 48hours to decide on the half-salary payment made by the federal government to its members.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the meeting will also determine whether the union will embark on another strike after just returning from an indefinite strike that lasted eight months.

Legit.ng gathered that the crucial meeting would be staged at the union’s secretariat at the University of Abuja.

Recently, there was a nationwide complaint by union members after receiving a credit alert for October, which was discovered to be a half-payment.

A source who is also a member of the union’s national executive council revealed that all its members are not pleased with the new development perpetrated by the federal government.

ASUU lambast Ngige over half-salary payment

The source revealed that the minister for labour and employment, Chris Ngige was behind the current situation.

The source said:

“I can confirm that ASUU NEC will meet on Monday, November 7, to take a decision on strike action or not. This is an aftermath of half-salary paid by the Nigerian govt.

“Branches say they are disappointed in the FG. The union should have a decision on the same day.”

Meanwhile, the president of the union, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, could not be reached for his account when filing the report.

However, all indications available show that the union may embark on another strike, cutting short the joy of frustrated students who have been at home for eight solid months.

