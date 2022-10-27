Miniskirts, ankle chains, fake eyelashes, coloured hair, tattoos, and other styles of dressing considered indecent have been banned by the Rivers State University

The school's management said on Wednesday, October 19, such dress codes are now prohibited on campus for all students

Even more, the university's Senate in a memo noted that the order is to be obeyed with immediate effect

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers State University has banned its students from dressing in certain it now considers indecent on campus.

The school's prohibitive order which is to be obeyed with immediate effect is contained in an internal memorandum released by the Registrar of the school, Dr. S. C. Enyindah on Wednesday, October 19.

According to Sahara Reporters, the circular titled Ban on Indecent Dressing by Students on Campus was issued by the university's Senate.

Henceforth, the school has banned the following:

Wearing of ‘spaghetti gown’ by female students Wearing of short skirt above the knees by female students. Colouring of hair by both male and female students Sagging of trousers by both male and female students Wearing of earrings by male students and nose rings by female students Wearing of tattoos by both male and female students Wearing of ankle chains by female students Wearing of long eyelashes by female students Wearing of gown/blouse that exposes the navel or bust by female students Wearing of tattered jean trousers by both male and female students Wearing of bathroom slippers or bom shorts to the classroom

Enyindah, in the concluding paragraph of the statement said:

“I am in the circumstance, directed to draw the attention of all students to the above decision and hereby request that you please note and comply accordingly.”

