The Nigerian government has begun bursary awards for Nigerian students in higher education

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated that the award is for specific students undergoing certain programmes in public universities

He said the federal government would award N75,000 to students in public universities and N50,000 to those in colleges of education

The Nigerian government has announced that it has opened a portal for students to register for bursaries.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated that with the presidential approval of N75,000 per Nigerian student students going through degree programmes in the faculty of education in public universities are eligible.

Nigerian government opens portal for bursary awards Credit: Paul Bradbury

Source: Getty Images

A promise kept

Students in the colleges of education are also entitled to N50,000 per semester.

During the World Teachers’ Days celebration in Abuja in 2021, Adamu stated that the bursary programme is in tandem with President Buhari’s commitment to rejig education in Nigeria.

Adamu said:

“Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in public institutions is to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester.”

BusinessDay reports that to become eligible for the award, affected students must be currently undergoing degree programmes in education in either public universities or colleges of education and be full-time students.

Requirements for applications

All applicants, including physically challenged students, must be in their first year or above.

Those on various forms of scholarships are not eligible.

Applicants should complete the form online, print and submit a copy.

Adamu said:

“Applicants are to attach photocopies of their letter of admission and their current school identity card.”

“Multiple entries are not allowed as applicants are advised to make only one entry to avoid being disqualified.”

