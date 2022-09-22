A fresh tragic incident has happened in Anambra state, this time at the campus of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

Three female students of the university were found dead in their hostel, with the cause of the death still unknown

The university has confirmed the incident, adding that investigations are ongoing to unravel the cause of the deaths

Anambra state - Three female students of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam campus, Anambra state were found dead in their hostel on Saturday, September 10.

The Punch reported that a source identified the deceased students as:

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University confirmed the death of three female students in the institution's hostel. Photo credit: Arewa Republic

Source: Facebook

Obidiaso Chidera (200 level Political Science student)

Mercy (200 level Pharmacy student)

Emmanuella (200 level Business Administration).

Cause of deaths unknown

While the cause of their deaths could not immediately be ascertained, it was alleged gathered the deceased might have mistakenly locked themselves in their room from outside.

A source in the school who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter said the students were locked up in the apartment.

“When we got access to the apartment, we found them lifeless with two of them on their beds in the room, while the third lifeless body was found in the kitchen," the source said.

University confirmed incident

Confirming the development, the management of the institution said the death of the students came as a shock to it.

The university's spokesman, Dr Harrison Madubueze, in a statement, said the institution received the report of the incident with rude shock.

He said security operatives were investigating the matter and at the appropriate time, they would make their findings public.

His words:

“The university management received with rude shock the news of the death of three of its students. At the moment, the date, time and manner of their death are still uncertain.

"However, the security operatives are investigating the matter and at the appropriate time, they will make the findings public.”

Madubueze said the university was not aware that any of her students in the second year class and above were still within the university environment.

“This is because the institution closed on Wednesday 24th August 2022 after the second-semester examination and will resume on October 1st, 2022,” Nigerian Tribune also quoted the university spokesman as saying.

Suspected kidnappers kill MAPOLY student in Ogun state

In another related development, a beauty queen and student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Happiness Odeh, was recently killed.

Odeh, a National Diploma II student of Mass Communication, won the Miss MAPOLY beauty contest on August 3, 2022.

Although she was kidnapped on Tuesday evening, August 9, MAPOLY Students Union Government (SUG) confirmed her murder on Sunday, August 14.

