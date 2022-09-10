The call for good governance in Nigeria is not a new topic but is fast becoming a viral clamour nationwide

Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa, a former permanent secretary in the ministry of finance recently elucidated the need for good governance

He said good governance can be achieved in a nation like Nigeria if the challenges are identified and properly tackled

United Kingdom, Cambridge - A former permanent secretary of the federal ministry of finance, Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa delivered a lecture at the 39th Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime, at Jesus College Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Dr. Dikwa who is also the founder of Alansar University and the foundation in Maiduguri delivered the lecture titled "promoting good governance in Nigeria" on Saturday, September 10.

Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa delivered a lecture at the 39th Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime, at Jesus College, Cambridge University. Photo: Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa

Source: Facebook

As contained in his presentation made available to Legit.ng, Dr. Dikwa highlighted some related concepts of good governance like participation of men and women in governance, the rule of law, transparency in governance, equity and inclusiveness, and a host of others.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Equity, inclusivity is necessary for good governance - Dikwa

While reflecting on the need for equity and inclusiveness in governance, Dr. Dikwa said:

"The well-being of any society, country, or nation depends largely on ensuring that all its members feel that they have a stake in it and do not feel excluded from the mainstream of society.

"This requires all groups, but particularly the most vulnerable, to have opportunities to improve or maintain their well-being.

"For Nigeria to achieve its developmental goals and aspirations, strong institutions and good governance must be put in place, a task that requires, accountability, democracy, and robust civil society participation."

Media, CSOs must have their place in projecting good governance - Dikwa

In his presentation, the ex-permanent secretary also highlighted the role of the media and civil society organisations as the major drivers of good governance.

He said:

“The media are the only institution with the capacity to allow and facilitate regular checks and assessments by the population of the activities of government and assist in bringing public concern and voices into the open by providing a platform for public discussion.

"In fact, the nature and character of the media greatly impact on the governance process in any society.

"For it is only when the media report, monitor, investigate and criticize the public administration's policies and actions as well as inform and educate the citizens can good governance be enthroned?"

On the party of the civil society groups, he stated that “the attitude of civil society to corruption may also influence the attitude of government officials and the private sector to it.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dikwa also noted that good governance is achievable in Nigeria if only some of the challenges are identified and tackled.

He attributed some of the shortcomings of good governance to lack of strong institutions, bad leadership, non-compliance to due process, inadequate citizenship education, poorly motivated workforce, ineffective political opposition, and a host of others.

Source: Legit.ng