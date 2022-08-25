As the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) enters its 191st day on Thursday, August 25, some state universities have pulled out.

The universities, according to The Punch, include:

Some state universities have reportedly pulled out of the ASUU strike. Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

Kwara State University

Lagos State University

Osun State University

Kaduna State University, among others

Meanwhile, some state universities have also just announced resumption amid the ongoing strike.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ekiti State University

The management of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, August 24, directed all newly-admitted students for 2021/2022 academic session to resume on Monday for screening, registration and orientation programme.

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

Similarly, the management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo state, recently announced resumption, indicating it has pulled out of the ASUU strike.

The institution’s registrar, Dr Kayode Ogunleye, in a circular entitled “Release to Staff and Students: Continuation of the First Semester of the 2021/2022 Academic Session,” announced Thursday, August 18, as the date for resumption.

It was, however, gathered that the ASUU branch in the university refused to resume, Leadership reported.

State universities that are still on strike

The majority of state-owned universities remain on strike, as the ASUU branches in the varsities vowed not to return to the classroom following the federal government's failure to successfully negotiate with the national body of the union.

The Punch reported that chairpersons of ASUU in the affected state universities described as “ignorant” calls for the suspension of the strike in state-owned universities.

Such universities include:

Gombe State University

Olabisi Onabanjo University

Tai-Solarin University of Education, Ogun state

Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State

Bauchi State University

Benue State University

Ibrahim Babaginda University, Niger

Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

Imo State University

Nasarawa State University

Abia State University

Kano State University of Technology

Kebbi State University

Sokoto State University among others.

ASUU vows to punish universities that pulled out of strike

Meanwhile, ASUU has threatened to query universities that have failed to comply with its decision to remain on strike while negotiations with the federal government continue, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that ASUU president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said this in a recent interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

“We will punish those who have pulled out from our ongoing strike the appropriate way.

“We will ensure to query them and we will follow it up the appropriate way. We have even queried some of them in accordance with the union,” Osodeke said.

ASUU’s demands include funding for the revitalisation of public universities, Earned Academic Allowances, use of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

ASUU to announce indefinite strike

Meanwhile, ASUU is reportedly set to announce an indefinite strike as the federal government failed to meet up with its demands.

It was learnt that most of the over 123 branches of the union have taken the final decision at their different congresses while others are expected to round off on Wednesday, August 24.

A leader of the union who does not want his name to be mentioned revealed that a proposal of the indefinite strike would be adopted on Sunday, August 28, when ASUU will hold its national executive council (NEC) meeting.

Source: Legit.ng