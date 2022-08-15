Saratu Garba, a young Kano village girl of 11 years old who is talented with a rare mathematical genius has come to the limelight

The little girl who hails from the Gaya local government area has been given a scholarship up to the university level

Saratu's father, Abubakar Garba, wants the state government to come to the rescue of the community and provide basic amenities

Gaya LGA, Kano - An amazing kid from a remote village in the Gaya local government area of Kano with stunning mathematical skills, Saratu Garba, has been discovered.

Young Saratu is known to be capable of solving numerical questions instantly recourse to the help of a calculator, AIT News reports.

Saratu Garba is on scholarship up to the university level (Photo: AIT News)

Source: UGC

According to the little girl's father, Abubakar Garba, Saratu's mathematical prowess was found right from childhood.

Garba also pleads that the Kano state government should intervene and come to the help of the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On her part, Saratu disclosed that her dream and desire is to see that her community is provided with basic amenities.

Although the young genius was a pupil of a school in the village which has no chairs for her classmates to sit, she has been enrolled in a standard institution on a scholarship that extends to her university education.

See the video of Saradu's discovery below:

Source: Legit.ng