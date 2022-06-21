Finally, the 2023 national common entrance conducted by the national examination council (NECO) has been announced

According to the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Kebbi state recorded the lowest number of applicant in this year's exam

He said 15 students across seven states of the federation scored the lowest mark with just 01 score in the exam

FCT, Abuja - The federal ministry of education has announced the results of the National Examination Council 2022 National Common Entrance Examination, Punch newspaper reports.

This announcement was made on Monday, June 19 by the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

The minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu in his announcement said Kebbi state recorded the lowest applicant in Nigeria. Photo: Mallam Adamu Adamu

Source: Twitter

As gathered by Legit.ng, Mr Adamu during the announcement stated that Ksbbi state has the lowest number of applicants with just 74 candidates for the entire state.

It was gathered that the examination was conducted on Saturday, May 7 in Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo for admission into the first year of the Junior Secondary School of Federal Unity Colleges.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adamu in his announcement said Anambra State came third with 5,335 registered candidates; out of which 5,070 candidates sat while 265 candidates were absent. Zamfara State was fourth with 4,500 registered candidates, out of which 3,745 candidates sat while 755 were absent.

Sokoto indigene topples other candidates to score highest mark

Meanwhile, it was gathered that an indigene of Sokoto, Ajidagba Akanke with the registration number 542121DG scored 201 to become the highest-scoring candidate for this year’s examination.

Adamu said:

“Her centre was Oshodi Junior Secondary School, Tolu Complex, Apapa, Lagos, and her score is 201. Obot Idara, an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, with registration number 550470BF came second by scoring 200. Her centre was State College Ete, Ikot Ekpene Centre.”

However, the education minister noted that no fewer than 15 students recorded the lowest score with just 01 scores.

He said these 15 students were spread across various states of the federation.

Supreme court gives final verdict on use of Hijab in secondary schools

In another development, Muslim students in public schools particularly in Lagos state can now wear Hijab without any fear of molestation.

This is as the Supreme Court on Friday, June 17, ruled in favour of the wearing of hijabs by Secondary School Students.

In a split decision of five to two, the apex court overruled Lagos state on its restriction of the use of Hijab by female Muslim students.

Muslim students free to wear Hijab, Kwara government tells schools

In another related development, the Kwara state government has mandated that willing Muslim schoolgirls in all categories of public schools in the state are free to wear Hijab to school.

The directive was made known on Monday, January 24, by the state commissioner for education and human capital development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu.

She stated this during a peace meeting with Muslim and Christian stakeholders in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng