Pupils and candidates writing their exams in the southeast states have started defying the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Nation Newspaper revealed that the concerned students were able to achieve this despite threats from hoodlums enforcing the order.

While some schools have shut down to ensure safety and security of their students, others resulted to weekend classes for their students to meet their academic expectations.

In Enugu, final year students of the senior secondary schools in the state were determined not to miss any paper.

Speaking to journalists in confidence, a principal of one of one of the schools said the management adopted some security measures to help the pupils.

“I may not want to let you know our strategy. Just know that no school is prepared to allow its pupils forfeit examinations because of the sit-at-home.

Most privately owned schools operating across major cities of Abia state have been forced to begin weekend academic activities as part of efforts to cover the academic gaps created by the order.

A school principal said:

“We are losing our student population to our counterparts in the South-South and other parts of the country because of the IPOB’s order. So, the choice of Saturday lessons will help us cover the gap of Mondays’ sit-at-home. It has being fruitful since we started it.

