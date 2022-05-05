The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has noted that the UTME examination will commence as originally scheduled

Examination for JAMB UTME candidates is slated for Friday, May 6 to Saturday, May 14 across the federation

Meanwhile, candidates have been urged to continue the printing of their notification slips as it will be used as passage for the exam at various centers

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2022 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams slated for Friday, May 6 to Saturday, May 14, the examination body has urged candidates to print their notification slips.

It will be recalled that JAMB through its spokesperson, Mr Fabian Okoro announced the commencement of the printing of notification slip which started on Saturday, April 30.

The 2022 JAMB UTME examination has been slated for Friday, May 6 to Saturday, May 14.

Source: UGC

According to a JAMB bulleting published on Monday, May 2, it was noted that the notification is a compulsory task all candidates must adhere to.

Mr. Fabian Okoro stated that the notification slip will serve as one of the criteria to sit for the exam as it contains the venue and time schedule, date, and sessions of the exam.

How to print Jamb notification slip

Visit JAMB website

Candidates are urged to visit the web portal of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) https://www.jamb.gov.ng.

At the second roll of the top of the home page of the website, candidates are urged to click on the "2022 UTME Slip Printing" which can be found at the end of the second roll at the top of the home page.

Fill in your details

Just after clicking on the "2022 UTME Slip Printing" another page will appear requesting for candidates' JAMB registration number, or email address, or mobile number.

After which any of the above requested details have been inserted, candidates are urged to click on the blue icon below with the inscription "Print Examination Slip".

After this has been done candidate's details will appear and will be ready for printing.

COVID-19: JAMB releases new advisory for underage UTME candidates, others

In a previous report by Legit.ng, underage candidates who have applied for the UTME and other visitors below 18-years of age will not need to present COVID-19 vaccination cards before gaining access to the examination and facilities belonging to JAMB.

The board's head of media and protocol those below 18-years are free to access their facilities without presenting their vaccination cards.

Benjamin said Nigerians who would need to show their vaccination cards are those covered under the vaccination policy of the NCDC for COVID-19.

What candidates need to do ahead of the 2022 UTME

Meanwhile, JAMB has sent an important message to all the applicants who would be writing the 2022 UTME.

The board said the candidates can create their profiles by sending their National Identity Number (NIN) to 55019 for registration.

JAMB said the board will start the sale of application documents and registration for the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry(DE).

