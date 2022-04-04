Earlier, JAMB announced that the 2022 UTME mock examination will now hold on April 9, and not April 16 as earlier scheduled

In a recent development, the examination board announced that the notification slips for the UTME are ready for printout

Meanwhile, the 2022 mock exercise is billed for Saturday, April 9, and the examination slips contain necessary instructions for the examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said notification slips for its 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are ready for printout.

The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin from the office of the Registrar on Monday, April 4, in Abuja.

JAMB said that candidates, who registered for the UTME and indicated interest to sit for the exercise could now proceed to print out the slips, which contained their examination centres, PM News reports.

JAMB said that candidates were expected to pay N1,000 for the Computer Based Tests. Photo credit: Professor Ishaq Oloyede

Legit.ng gathered that the board scheduled the mock exercise for April 9.

The board stated:

“The notification slips can be printed anywhere at the candidates’ convenience by visiting the board’s website at www.jamb.gov.ng.

“The examination slips contain the venue, time, date and other necessary instructions for the examination.”

The amount candidates are expected to pay

JAMB said that candidates were expected to pay N1,000 to the Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres where they would sit for the examination as a service charge.

It said that, while the service charge was for candidates’ use of the private facilities deployed for the examination at the centres, those posted to JAMB CBT centres would not be required to pay for these services.

Why the charge?

The board explained that the increase from the initial N600 to N1, 000 service charges for the mock was due to the prevailing high cost of diesel and other consumables needed to host the exercise.

“The board has thought this through and instead of cancelling the mock UTME, which has improved the confidence of candidates when sitting for the examinations, it is better to increase the service charge.

“This, we believe will make the exercise worthwhile to participating centres.”

JAMB had scheduled its 2022 UTME to hold from May 6 to May 16.

