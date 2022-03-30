Adekunle Ajasin University shut as SSANU embarks on 2 weeks warning strike

Following the directive of its national body, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Adekunle Ajasin University chapter has directed members to embark on a two weeks warning strike.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by Prince Tayo Ogungbeni, chairman, SSANU-AAUA.

Prince Tayo Ogungbeni, chairman, SSANU-AAUA has directed members of his chapter to proceed on a two-weeks warning strike.

Source: Facebook

SSANU is joining the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over unresolved issues with the federal government

The statement read:

"It is unfortunate that the University communities in Nigeria will be shut down totally as from today due to the failure of the leadership of this great country to do the needful.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It is no longer a news that our National Secretariat has directed us to participate fully in the National Strike beginning nationwide today. The hardship being witnessed in this country is no longer acceptable.

In view of the above, I, on behalf of the Branch Executive Committee of SSANU-AAUA hereby direct every member of SSANU-AAUA to embark on 2 weeks Warning Strike as directed by our National Leadership with effect from today, Monday, 28th March, 2022 until otherwise directed, please.

It is to be noted that no member of SSANU-AAUA should attend to official assignment during this period of Warning Strike, please.

Any member of our Union who does any official assignment during this period shall be regarded as a saboteur and shall be treated as such. No concession in any form is granted to SSANU members to engage in any official assignment, please.

Going further, Ogungbeni revealed that staff at the school Health Centre, Bursary, Staff School and those staff attached to the Principal Officers in the University are not exempted from this industrial action in any form.

He added:

"The Warning Strike should be total, comprehensive and without any concession, please. However, due to the importance attached to security of lives and property, our members in Security Unit shall be exempted but with a proviso that the Management should compensate them for the services rendered during this warning strike."

Source: Legit.ng