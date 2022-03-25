Ustaz Yunus Al-Imam, the director of Right path Arabic school, Lagos, has described the knowledge of Al-Qur'an and the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (may Allah bless him) as the panacea for the societal evils.

Legit.ng reports that Al-Imam made this known on Monday, March 21, while speaking on the forthcoming graduation of his Arabic institute.

Ustaz Yunus Al-Imam has revealed why he established Rightpath Arabic school.

Source: Facebook

He stated that understanding and acting on the language of the Qur’an as elements would enable a healthier and saner society, saying that this is very essential for all Muslims to lead impactful lives.

The Islamic scholar said the graduation ceremony would hold on Sunday, March 27, at Alausa Multipurpose hall, Lagos for students in the advance level of the institution.

Al-Imam noted:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“It is very essential that Muslims understand the language of the Qur'an so that they would be able to assimilate and act on the meaning the lessons of the teachings to improve their faith.

"At all times, a Muslim should be concerned about his/her relationship with Allah. How to relate with fellow human beings and impact positively on society must be taken with utmost seriousness.

"At the foundation of Islamic knowledge are some basic principles. These include learning and living the Qur’an and also teaching Muslims how to worship. When you develop your faith, it will reflect in how you worship Allah and in your interaction with people.

"At Right Path, these are our core values. We teach our students how to read and understand the Qur’an. We also inculcate in them how to practice Islamic principles and improve on their moral standards.”

On the forthcoming graduation ceremony, Al-Imam stated that due to the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, graduations ceremony were not held for two sets of graduates in intermediate and advance classes.

He added that this year’s event is a consolidation of past achievements of the Right path Arabic institute.

He also said:

“During the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic, we were unable to hold a graduation ceremony for students in the intermediate and advance classes. So for this year’s event, we are combining the fourth and fifth editions of the graduation ceremony.

"We will be graduating two sets of students from the advance and intermediate levels. We also graduated some children from the weekend classes who have been able to memorise six parts of the Qur’an. So, we are consolidating on the achievements over the years while also enjoining the graduants to propagate Islam."

Why Islamic knowledge is important for all Muslims

The Islamic scholar said the aim of the institute is to equip students with requisite knowledge about the Qur’an, adding that, "so far, we have trained so many Muslims at the foundation level."

According to him:

"We have trained nothing less than 500 Muslims on how to read the Qur’an fluently in a short period of time. We also prepare our students for advanced level. We graduated our first set in the advance level category in 2017. And some of them have graduated at various universities while others are continuing in their study of the Sharia.

"We offer complete Qur'an memorization programme, memorization of Hadeeth, proficiency in Arabic (Writing and Speaking skills), understanding of Quran and Sunnah, Adab, ICT SKILLS with latest Technologies and lot more on a full time arrangement for both Day and Boarding students at Ashipa Ayobo area of Lagos.

"As it is in our tradition, we have seasoned Islamic scholars lined up for the event. The lecture of the day will be delivered by a highly revered scholar, Sheikh Abdul-Majeed Imran Eleha. He will be speaking on the theme of the event: The importance of knowledge and its people and the means and ways of attaining blessings."

21-year-old emerges overall best graduating student of Right path Arabic institute in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Mubaraq Abdul-Hakeem revealed what assisted him to emerge as the overall best student at the graduation ceremony of the Right Path Arabic Institute, Ikeja, Lagos.

It was reported that Mubaraq, 21, said he could not but give thanks to Almighty Allah for giving him the knowledge, wisdom and grace to emerge the overall best student.

Mubaraq, who was said to have represented the institute in many competitions and won prizes, also attributed his academic success to the grace of Allah and commitment to his study.

Source: Legit.ng