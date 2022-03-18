Russia says it is willing to offer admissions to Nigerians interested in continuing their studies in the country

Nigerians have been told by the Russian Federation that it’s Ministry of Education is willing to offer admissions to Nigerians who want to continue their education in Russia.

This was disclosed by the special representative of the president of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and African Countries and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mikhail L. Bogdanov.

He made this known when he met with the Russian ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullahi Shehu, Channels TV reports.

Bogdanov who received the Nigerian Ambassador in his office, assured Shehu that the Russian Government will provide the necessary assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens in Russia.

This comes amidst the current Russia-Ukraine crisis which has resulted in many fleeing Ukraine for safety.

He further assured the Nigerian envoy that Russia considers Nigeria as an important country and a strategic partner in Africa and will continue to strengthen the bilateral relationships.

In response, His Excellency, Professor Abdullahi Shehu thanked the Government of the Russian Federation for its concern and assistance towards the plights of Nigerians.

The Ambassador further asked the Russian authorities to provide the necessary conducive environment for the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians in the Russian Federation as well as strengthening bilateral relations in all sectors.

