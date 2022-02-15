In recent days, the Academic Staff Union of Universities has been in the news over certain issues concerning Nigerian higher institutions

The union, yesterday, began a one-month strike to protest the non-implementation of a 2009 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with the FG

ASUU national president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, also faulted the JAMB and its registrar, for meddling in admissions, noting only the Senate of universities are legally empowered to do so

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has no right to conduct higher institutions admission.

In a statement signed by the national president, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, disclosed that JAMB’s action of handling higher institutions admission was an encroachment into the University's autonomy.

It explained that JAMB had no power to decide qualification for admission and had no power to give admission or delist programmes of universities, The Punch reports.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, faulted the JAMB and its registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for meddling in admissions. Photo credit: KOKO TV

He said:

“The autonomy of universities is under increasing threat by the meddlesome activities of JAMB in admission processes and regulation of academic activities in the Nigerian University System."

ASUU said JAMB was an examination body and clearinghouse for admission into tertiary institutions, calling on the exam body to maintain its own course and not overstep from its original mandate.

“We call upon JAMB to desist from overstepping its original mandate and allow Universities to decide on admission policies and processes.”

