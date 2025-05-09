Editor's note: In this piece, Dr. Tammy Lawson, an Occupational Safety and Health Specialist, critiques the neglect of psychological safety in Nigerian workplaces. She calls for its integration into safety frameworks, offering timely commentary in light of the international observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Nigerian workplaces have come a long way in prioritising physical safety. But while we protect the body, we're still neglecting the mind, and it’s costing us.

From construction sites to corporate offices, safety helmets, fire drills, and hazard signage have become more visible. Yet, beneath these physical safeguards, another danger lurks: a lack of psychological safety. It’s an invisible but serious workplace hazard—one that erodes productivity, silences innovation, and drives good people away.

The silent hazard in Nigerian workplaces: fear, stress, and silence. Photo credit: Jackyenjoyphotography, Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

“Fear, silence, and stress are as dangerous in the workplace as any physical hazard.”

What is psychological safety?

Psychological safety is a workplace culture where employees feel free to speak up, ask questions, report mistakes, and share ideas without fear of ridicule, blame, or punishment. It’s the feeling of being respected and emotionally secure at work.

In Nigeria, this kind of safety is rare. Deeply hierarchical structures, rigid leadership styles, and cultural taboos often discourage employees from speaking up. Many suffer in silence, afraid of being misunderstood or penalised.

The invisible crisis of workplace stress

Stress in Nigerian workplaces is widespread. From overworked health workers to underpaid teachers, burnt-out bankers to frustrated civil servants, the pressure is real. Employees juggle unrealistic workloads, toxic supervision, unclear expectations, and poor work-life balance—often without any support.

Yet mental health is still stigmatised. Distress is spiritualised, burnout is misread as laziness, and emotional wellbeing is ignored. Few organisations offer counselling services, stress management programmes, or Employee Assistance Plans (EAPs).

The cost of silence

Psychological safety is not just a “soft” issue—it affects hard results. When people are afraid to speak up or share ideas, organisations lose out on early warnings, creative solutions, and team synergy. Morale dips. Turnover rises.

In today’s climate, where many young Nigerians are leaving the country for healthier work environments, employers who ignore mental wellness risk losing their best talent. A psychologically safe workplace is a competitive advantage.

It’s time to expand our view of safety

Nigeria’s occupational safety laws, like the Factories Act and the National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health, focus largely on physical risks. But global standards from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) increasingly recognise mental health as a core part of workplace safety.

If we’re serious about creating sustainable, inclusive, and high-performing workplaces, we must integrate psychological safety into our policies, leadership practices, and organisational culture.

As Mental Health Month unfolds, Dr. Tammy Lawson advocates for safer, inclusive Nigerian workplaces by integrating psychological safety into existing policies. Photo credit: DMP, Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

How Nigerian workplaces can get started

Encourage open communication: Make it safe for staff to express ideas, give feedback, and raise concerns without fear. Train managers on empathy and emotional intelligence: Leaders must recognise signs of distress and respond supportively. Destigmatise mental health: Normalise conversations about stress, burnout, and emotional wellbeing through awareness campaigns. Add mental health to safety policies: Incorporate stress audits, counselling support, and clear reporting channels into Occupational Safety and Health strategies. Celebrate psychological safety champions: Recognise leaders and team members who foster trust, inclusion, and respect.

Conclusion

Workplace safety must be holistic—protecting not just hands and feet, but hearts and minds. In Nigeria, where mental health awareness is still growing, psychological safety is no longer optional—it’s essential.

Let’s treat fear, silence, and stress as the workplace hazards they truly are. The future of our workforce depends on it.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Dr. Tammy Lawson is an Occupational Safety and Health Professional with over 11 years of experience. She is also a certified psychotherapist, wellness coach, and public speaker, specialising in holistic health, mental wellbeing, workplace safety, and weight management.

