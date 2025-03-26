Editor's note: In this piece, stress and anxiety reduction expert Adekunle Ayodele Olusola, Ph.D., explores the deep-rooted psychological and evolutionary reasons why humans often interpret silence and emptiness as signals of danger. Drawing from biology, trauma psychology, and cultural narratives, he explains how our minds are wired to associate quiet and stillness with potential threats.

Historically, the association of emptiness and silence with danger is rooted in both evolutionary biology and the psychological processes of humans.

From an evolutionary perspective, early humans lived in environments where survival often depended on their ability to perceive threats around them.

Emptiness and silence in the natural world, such as an absence of the usual animal sounds or the sudden stillness of the environment, could signal the presence of a predator or an impending threat.

The above instinctual response has been ingrained in human psychology, creating a primordial link between silence or emptiness and potential danger. When the environment is bustling with activity, whether it is the rustle of leaves, the chirping of birds, or the general hum of life, there is a sense of normalcy and safety.

However, when these sounds fade, they can create an unsettling absence that heightens awareness and vigilance. This phenomenon aligns with the concept of “auditory looming,” where the brain is wired to detect changes in sound that may indicate danger. For example, if one suddenly finds themselves in a quiet forest and notices the absence of sounds, their brain may instinctively consider this a cue for danger, perhaps anticipating the approach of a predator or the presence of something hidden.

Psychologically, silence can also trigger feelings of anxiety and fear, especially in individuals who have experienced trauma or suffer from anxiety disorders. The brain’s reaction to silence can be multifaceted; for some, it may evoke feelings of isolation and loneliness, while for others, it may serve as a reminder of past traumatic experiences where silence preceded a crisis.

This emotional response can lead to a heightened state of alertness, as the brain tries to process the potential for danger where silence is present.

Moreover, societal and cultural narratives further enrich this association. For instance, many horror films utilise silence to build tension and anticipation, conditioning audiences to associate quiet moments with the incoming threat. Films often depict scenes where characters sense something amiss in an eerily silent environment, leading viewers to feel impending danger alongside the characters. This cultural reinforcement not only shapes how individuals perceive silence but also develops a collective understanding that connects silence to potential risks and heartbeat increases.

In addition, silence can amplify internal thoughts and fears, making it more challenging for individuals to process their emotional states healthily and appropriately. The mind tends to perceive danger and send a reaction to other parts of the human chemistry.

Humans often perceive silence and emptiness as danger, fearing the unknown; they associate absence with loss, vulnerability, and potential, and it’s part of what nature has passed to all generations.

Dr. Adekunle Ayodele Olusola is a psychologist and lecturer in the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education, University of Lagos. Specialising in emotional regulation, stress and anxiety reduction, and mental skills training, he helps athletes manage pressure and perform at their best. He also lectures in sports psychology at the Nigeria Institute of Sports and has published extensively on therapy, physical exercise, and mental preparation for peak athletic performance.

