The Chief executive of Bartim Group, Tejan Ibrahim, has said the business school will be the first among equals in Nigeria

Ibrahim disclosed this while celebrating the institution’s 20th anniversary

He disclosed that the institution was founded to be the preferred business school of choice in the country

Bratim Group founder and CEO Tejan Ibrahim has declared that the business school will soon be the number one in Nigeria.

Ibrahim made this known while speaking to journalists on Saturday, June 8, at an event marking the institution's 20th anniversary.

The Brantim Group CEO and participants at the event

The institution sets lofty goals

Faculty Forum 2024 was organised to unite tutors, corporate facilitators, and strategic partners to enhance collaboration, training, and dialogue.

Ibrahim said:

"Bratim is 20 years old. As part of our transformation drive, we’re looking ahead to 2024 and asking where we’re headed. It's essential to enlighten our partners and share experiences. Our goal is to transform mindsets and perspectives.

"By 2030, we aim to be the number-one business school in Nigeria. We want people to think of Bratim when they think of world-class training facilities.

Also speaking, Seyi Katola, chairman of Bratim Business School, recalled Ibrahim's initial vision for him.

"20 years ago, he came to me and shared his vision of building a world-class learning centre. The learning centre is not just for the students but for all strata of people. He shared that with me, and I saw a big vision. I also keyed into it as it resonated well with me.

"Looking back on where we are, we have greatly achieved. Today, you see most of the world-acclaimed certifiers beckoning at us. We are becoming a good learning centre to reckon with and that shows us that we have grown." he stated.

Alumni speak of vision

Hafsatu Abdu-Gusau, Business Adviser to the CFO at NNPC and Panellist, shared her connection to Bratim.

"I was a student here 15 years ago. The value I received from this institution is why I have maintained my relationship with Bratim over the years. It’s like a family to me. Today, I’m here to learn from my colleagues and share my experiences," she said.

On her part, Kelechi Eze, Lead Admin, Operations, and HR and Secretary of the Planning Committee, shared more insight on the school and the Faculty Forum 2024.

Her words: "As a business school, we offer professional courses like ICAN and ACCA through our tutors, and our corporate facilitators handle client training. Today's event brings these strategic partners together.

"We need to engage, hear from, and train them through sessions like train-the-trainer programs. We're introducing new knowledge areas, such as AI and Emotional Intelligence, that will benefit them in classrooms, boardrooms, and beyond. This is a round-table discussion with all stakeholders."

