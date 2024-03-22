Lagos, Nigeria, March 22, 2024. Trendupp, Africa’s pioneering reward-based platform where creatives receive support and build direct relationships with their fans, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated fourth edition of the Trendupp Awards. The awards celebrate the boundless creativity and daring spirit of Nigerian content creators and influencers who wield social media like a magic wand.

Nominate Your Favourite Influencers

Source: Original

Themed 'The Force of Influence,' this year's Trendupp Awards promises to shine a dazzling spotlight on the extraordinary talents shaping our digital landscape. From the uproarious comedians who bring joy to our screens to the insightful educators enriching minds with knowledge, and the fearless activists sparking change through social media, we're here to applaud them all. Not forgetting the visionary brands forging impactful partnerships with these influencers, driving innovation and societal impact.

Since its inception, Trendupp Awards has honoured nearly 300 outstanding content creators, influencers, and brands across various niches and platforms. Each year, we witness a tidal wave of creativity that leaves us in awe, and this fourth edition is set to be the most electrifying yet!

Tiwalola Olanubi - Founder/CEO of Trendupp Africa, expressed his excitement about the upcoming 4th Edition of the prestigious Awards and most especially the introduction of a new categories this year.

"We are excited to launch the fourth edition of the Trendupp Awards, An event platform that has been dedicated to celebrating Nigeria's audacious digital talents since 2021. Throughout the years, our awards have not only celebrated excellence but have also catalysed the expansion of Nigeria's creator economy, igniting inspiration among emerging talents and fostering groundbreaking innovation in the industry. In our relentless pursuit of trends and growth, We are introducing two new categories this year.

We've observed the flourishing podcast landscape, prompting us to introduce 'Force of The Pod.' This new category aims to recognise Influencers and content creators who use podcasts as a medium of education, engagement, sensation and impact.

Also, For the first time ever, Influencers and Content Creators from other parts of Africa now have the chance to be a part of the Trendupp Awards through the other new category called FORCE OF INFLUENCE (INTERNATIONAL) - A category aimed at recognizing Influencers or content creators commanding the highest influence in the International social media space."

Nominations are officially open to the general public to nominate their favourite content creators, influencers, and brands across the following categories; Force of Tik-Tok, Force of Lifestyle Content, Force of Creative Arts, Force of Instagram, Force of X (Formerly Twitter), Force of Virality, Force of Online Sensation, Force of Food Content, Force of Comedy Skits, Force of YouTube, Force of Tech Content, Force of The Pod, Force of Social Good, Force of Collaboration, Emerging Force and the most coveted award of the night - the Force of Influence.

Visit www.trenduppawards.com to NOMINATE NOW!

Further details on the award can also be curled from all Trendupp’s social media platforms @thisistrendupp.

Trendupp Awards is presented by Trendupp Africa in association with Dotts Media House, Africa’s foremost media agency for leading brands across Africa.

Source: Legit.ng