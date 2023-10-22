On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Legit.ng donated menstrual care kits to the female students of My Dream Stead School, Ajegunle (an initiative of Dreams from the Slum - offering educational support services, dyslexia therapy, note books and tuition-free education for out of school children).

On International Day of the Girl Child, Legit.ng joined the rest of the world to lend a voice to the protection of the rights of the girl-child.

For Legit.ng, this means ensuring equality through education; and for this to happen, girls must be properly equipped with menstrual care facilities to stay in school with their male counterparts.

Following the donation of a substantial amount of money to child welfare NGO, Bridge-D-Gap initiative, to purchase innovative all-round menstrual care kits, Legit.ng has now donated these kits to the girls at My Dream Stead School, Ajegunle.

Lagos, Nigeria – On October 11, 2023 (International Day of the Girl Child 2023), Legit.ng, Nigeria’s leading digital media and news platform, donated all-round menstrual care kits to the girls at My Dream Stead School, Ajegunle, in a collaborative effort with child welfare NGO, Bridge-D-Gap Initiative.

The innovative care kits also known as the ‘You’ve Got This’ kits were purchased from child welfare NGO, Bridge-D-Gap Initiative, who launched the kits in efforts to promote menstrual hygiene and keep more girls in school.

This donation aligns with Legit.ng's corporate responsibility mission and the organisation’s dedication to taking a proactive role in the restoration of Nigeria's vulnerable population and sharing their stories to drive positive change.

According to the former minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, more than 37 million girls and women cannot afford menstrual hygiene products in Nigeria. Every month, more than 37 million girls and women are unable to safely manage their periods. They can’t normally study, work and live their lives.

Legit.ng wants to change this and raise massive awareness about the issue, and in response to this, the digital media leader also embarked on a period awareness campaign launched by Legit.ng via digital innovative tactics - Vox Pops and Reels.

Legit.ng sought to help the society understand that period is normal, and women should be supported while on their period. Through a three-part vox pop, Legit.ng passed a message to its readers to put an end to period stigma.

Editor-in-Chief, Legit.ng, Rahaman Abiola, talked about the organisation’s dedication to protecting the rights of the girl-child in line with the SDG goals as a member of the UN SDG Media Compact:

“The International Day of the Girl Child 2023’s theme speaks about the rights of the girl child. For us, that right is equality gained through education. Currently, period poverty is a heartbreaking situation that still plagues this right; keeping girls at home and depriving them from getting a good education.

The deprivations associated with period poverty connect strongly to the SDGs, including SDG 1 (no poverty), SDG 3 (good health and well-being), SDG 4 (quality education), SDG 5 (gender equality), and SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation). These extensions show how sensitive this is, and why we must all come together to bring period poverty to an end.”

He promised that the organisation will continue to support NGOs as all strived to fulfil the goals.

“As a member of the United Nations SDG Media Compact, we will continue to partake in the collective responsibility of making the world a safer and better place for our girls. Dedicated to this commitment, we will continue to support NGOs like BRIDGE-D-GAP and other girls like the ones at My Dream Stead School.” Abiola said.

The girls at My Dream Stead School expressed their gratitude to Legit.ng and urged more organisations to support the girl-child by joining the fight against period poverty.

Legit.ng Impact Partner, Opeyemi Makanjuola, at My Dream Stead School on International Day of the Girl Child

Since Legit.ng kicked off its charity initiative in 2021, the leading digital media company has gone on to call attention of individual plights to key stakeholders, as far as the corridors of the Aso rock which resulted in great change.

In 2022, Legit.ng donated to WARIF to provide proper medical attention to domestic abuse survivors. As a means of protecting the health of domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors, Legit.ng charity began an awareness campaign to provide proper medical care for women that come to WARIF center for help.

Legit.ng, through this campaign, reached a total number of 6,000,000 readers, supporting WARIF efforts to increase awareness about gender based violence and sexual abuse in Nigeria. Legit.ng also donated a sum of N432,000 to provide relief to some of the women who go to WARIF center.

Being a full digital media company, Legit.ng continues to maximise the full potential of technology and the digital world in impacting the lives of people through its large audience and readership base.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is Nigeria’s no. 1 online and entertainment news publisher by audience, and also the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, meeting the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly via its website. Legit.ng’s newsroom publishes various news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

