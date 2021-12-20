Legit.ng’s sports section upgrades to an independent big website Sports Brief

Sports Brief will cover all sports news from around Nigeria, Africa, and across the world

The project attracts experts along with highly skilled journalists to deliver quality sports news

After 12 years of leading the way, Legit.ng’s sports section has grown into an ambitious project Sports Brief. The new sports website is available at sportsbrief.com.

The news outlet will serve fans with amazing football, basketball, athletics, rugby, cricket, boxing, and other sports stories from around Africa and across the world. Breaking news and live sports coverage, scores, match results, championships, standings, transfers, and highlights for Olympics and WWE – everything will be available at SportsBrief.com!

Welcome Sports Brief: Your Main Source of All Sports News

Source: Depositphotos

Sports Brief is launched to unite people in their love for sports. The team believes that it’s important to find common ground, support local teams, cheer for international victories, and share joy and positive emotions.

Sports Brief aims to become the most popular sports news website in Africa in the next three years.

“Our team feels incredibly inspired to launch such a big project.

“While the goals are ambitious, staff’s professionalism and fans’ support assure us that we can achieve the highest results,” Nomso Obiajuru, Chief editor at Sports Brief Nigeria.

