The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G leads Nigeria’s 2026 list with a 10,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging

Ten phones offer batteries of 6,700mAh or more, with options from REDMI, realme, vivo, TECNO, itel and Infinix

Battery size is only part of the picture: buyers should also consider charging speed, performance, durability and price

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For many Nigerians, a phone with a powerful battery is more than a convenience. It can mean staying connected during power outages, working on the move, completing mobile transactions and avoiding the frustration of searching for a charging point.

With battery capacity becoming a major selling point, several smartphone brands are introducing devices with batteries of 7,000mAh and above.

Redmi brands lead as the list shows 10 Android phones with the biggest batteries in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Here are the 10 phones with the biggest batteries in Nigeria in 2026, ranked by their listed battery capacities.

1. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G: 10,000mAh

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G tops the list with a massive 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 100W HyperCharge and up to 27W wired reverse charging, allowing users to charge compatible devices. Other features include a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and 5G connectivity.

2. REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G — 8,340mAh

The REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G combines an 8,340mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W HyperCharge and up to 22.5W wired reverse charging. It also features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 platform and multiple dust- and water-resistance ratings under specified test conditions.

3. realme C100 4G: 8,000mAh

The realme C100 4G packs an 8,000mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging and up to 10W reverse charging. Its other features include a 6.8-inch 120Hz display and MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset. The phone is listed through Nigerian retail channels.

4. REDMI Note 17: 7,700mAh

Xiaomi's REDMI Note 17 features a 7,700mAh silicon-carbon battery, 45W Turbo Charging and up to 22.5W wired reverse charging. It also offers a 6.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 platform.

5. REDMI 17: 7,500mAh

The REDMI 17 comes with a 7,500mAh typical battery, 45W Turbo Charging and up to 22.5W wired reverse charging. Positioned as an accessible option in the REDMI lineup, it is available through Xiaomi Nigeria's official channels and authorised partners.

6. vivo Y31D: 7,200mAh

The vivo Y31D features a 7,200mAh BlueVolt battery, 44W FlashCharge and up to 6W reverse charging. It also has a 6.75-inch 120Hz LCD, Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G platform and IP69-rated dust and water resistance.

7. TECNO Spark 50: 7,000mAh

TECNO's Spark 50 offers a 7,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. The company claims more than 28 hours of continuous video playback under laboratory conditions, making the device an option for users seeking extended entertainment and everyday use.

8. itel A300+: 7,000mAh

The itel A300+ combines a 7,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and a 2.01-inch interactive rear display. Other specifications include a 6.78-inch HD+ 120Hz LCD, Helio G81 Ultimate chipset, IP65 rating and Android 16 (Go Edition).

9. Infinix Hot 70 Pro: 7,000mAh

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro features a 7,000mAh battery and fast charging. It also comes with a 6.78-inch 120Hz IPS display and MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset. The model is listed through Infinix Nigeria's retail stores and major online platforms.

10. TECNO Spark 50 4G: 6,700mAh

Rounding off the list is the TECNO Spark 50 4G, which features a 6,700mAh battery and 18W fast charging. It offers a more modest battery capacity than the standard Spark 50 while targeting buyers seeking a large battery in an entry-level smartphone.

Top 10 Android phones with the biggest batteries in 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What Buyers Should Know

Battery capacity is an important consideration, but it does not guarantee a specific number of hours or days of use. Network strength, screen brightness, applications, gaming and charging habits can affect real-world performance.

Buyers should also compare charging speeds, display quality, processing power, durability and price before making a decision. For Nigerians who spend long hours away from power sources, however, these high-capacity smartphones offer several options worth considering.

10 phones with 5000mAh batteries in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians who spend long hours away from a power outlet now have a clearer set of options, as a roundup of 10 smartphones carrying 5000mAh batteries has been compiled to help buyers find phones capable of lasting through a full day of use.

Battery size matters, but it does not tell the whole story. How long a phone actually lasts depends on several factors working together: the efficiency of the processor, how bright the screen runs, the quality of the network signal, the refresh rate of the display, and how well the software manages power.

Source: Legit.ng