Trovah, a digital marketplace, is helping businesses in Iseyin, Oke-Ogun and other parts of Oyo State reach more customers online

The platform connects shoppers with vendors selling groceries, food, clothing, electronics, home appliances and other essentials

Customers can download the app through the Apple App Store or APKPure.com, while business owners can visit the website to explore opportunities

Trovah, a digital marketplace developed by Jaflah Software Development, is creating new opportunities for businesses in Iseyin, Oke-Ogun and other parts of Oyo State to reach more customers through online shopping.

The platform connects consumers with retailers offering groceries, food, clothing, gadgets, electronics, home appliances and other everyday essentials. It also provides options for hotel and event bookings, giving users access to different products and services through their mobile devices.

Trovah connects consumers with retailers offering groceries, food, gadgets, electronics and other everyday essentials. Photo credit: Trovah, Nurphoto

Source: UGC

The initiative aims to help local businesses expand their reach beyond traditional markets and physical stores while making shopping more convenient for residents.

Trovah opens digital opportunities for local businesses

Small businesses play an important role in the economies of communities such as Iseyin, Okeho, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Ibadan. However, many traders and entrepreneurs still depend on walk-in customers, physical shops and word-of-mouth recommendations to promote their products.

Trovah seeks to address this challenge by providing businesses with an additional platform to showcase their goods and connect with customers outside their immediate neighbourhoods.

Through the marketplace, traders, food vendors, fashion retailers and other entrepreneurs can display their products online and attract a wider customer base.

Businesses across Oyo State can also explore opportunities to join the platform and use digital channels to improve their visibility.

Platform connects shoppers with products and delivery options

Trovah allows customers to browse available products, compare offerings from different vendors and place orders without visiting multiple physical stores.

The platform also provides delivery options designed to make it easier for customers to receive their purchases at their preferred locations, depending on availability.

By connecting buyers, merchants and delivery partners, the marketplace aims to make local commerce more accessible while creating additional opportunities for small businesses to participate in the growing digital economy.

It also seeks to encourage residents to discover and support businesses operating within their communities.

How to download the Trovah app

Trovah is encouraging residents of Iseyin, Oke-Ogun and other parts of Oyo State to explore the platform, shop from participating vendors or register their businesses to reach more potential customers.

The company says the initiative is designed to support local entrepreneurship by helping business owners present their products online and connect with consumers seeking convenient shopping options.

iPhone users can access the Trovah application through the Apple App Store, while Android users can download it through APKPure.com.

New Shopping App Trovah Targets Iseyin, Oke-Ogun Businesses, Connects Sellers With More Customers

Source: UGC

Customers and business owners seeking more information about the marketplace can visit the platform's website at https://trovah.app.

Trovah is an initiative of Jaflah Software Development Company, developed to connect consumers with local businesses through digital shopping and delivery services covering groceries, food, fashion, electronics and other everyday essentials.

FinStore offers loans to Nigerian businesses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on FinStore’s loan offers of up to N100 million for Nigerian SMEs, alongside its free online stores and automated business tools.

The fintech plans to expand across Africa, with multi-currency transactions and cross-border trade among its goals.

Source: Legit.ng