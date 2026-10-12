MTN Nigeria launched the Zigi Rewards campaign, giving customers a chance to win cash prizes

Winners span multiple states, with prizes ranging from N5,000 to N500,000 already paid out to teachers

Customers can join the campaign via WhatsApp, the myMTN NG app or other supported platforms

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MTN Nigeria has begun rewarding customers with cash prizes through its Zigi Rewards campaign, offering users a chance to win money by interacting with its digital customer service chatbot.

The telecommunications company said customers could receive CashToken rewards by chatting with Zigi on WhatsApp and other supported platforms, including the myMTN NG app, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, its e-shop and self-service portal.

MTN customers can win cash rewards by chatting with Zigi Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

MTN encouraged customers to engage with Zigi to make enquiries, access customer support, check their data history and recharge their airtime or data while standing a chance to win cash prizes.

The campaign is powered by CashToken, with MTN advertising rewards ranging from N5,000 to N500,000 across its promotional communications.

Teachers, students among early winners

MTN has announced several winners from the Zigi Rewards campaign, including customers who received prizes ranging from N5,000 to N500,000.

Among the winners are Johnson Sandra Chidera, a teacher in Lagos State, and Olowookere Glory, a student in Oyo State. Both received N100,000, according to the company's published winner announcements.

Other winners include Sa'adatu Ya'u Tashir, a teacher in Jigawa State, who received N20,000, and Ihuoma Kelechi Patrick, a trader in Imo State, who won N10,000.

Honourable Sunshine, whose occupation was listed as skills, also received N5,000, with the company announcing additional winners from different locations.

In another announcement, MTN listed Loveth Nwokolo, a food business operator in Abuja, among the winners, with a prize of N500,000. Eloho Oghenemano Okirieri, a real estate operator in Delta State, received N20,000.

The company said the winners earned their rewards through interactions with Zigi across its supported digital channels.

How customers can participate

MTN is encouraging customers to chat with Zigi to access the chatbot through the myMTN NG app.

Customers can also begin a WhatsApp conversation through the company's promotional link: https://go.mtn.ng/wa-zigi.

The campaign allows users to combine routine customer service activities with an opportunity to win rewards, although participation is subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Customers looking for extra cash can explore MTN's Zigi Rewards campaign Photo: MTN

Source: UGC

The app promotion lists several participation requirements, including logging in and remaining active for at least three days a week, playing Thursday Trivia and meeting a minimum weekly spend of N10,000.

Customers are advised to review the relevant terms and conditions to understand the eligibility requirements and rules governing each promotion.

MTN restores airtime, data borrowing service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria has restored its airtime and data borrowing service, allowing millions of subscribers to once again access emergency credit after weeks of disruption linked to a regulatory dispute.

The telecommunications company confirmed that eligible customers can activate the service by dialling *303# to borrow airtime or data based on their approved credit limits.

The restoration comes after Airtel and Glo had already resumed the service.

Source: Legit.ng