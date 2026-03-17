Nigerian artists reportedly earned over N60bn from Spotify streaming in 2025.

Local streams surged, with Nigerian songs dominating over 80 per cent of top charts

Independent artists contributed 58 per cent of total royalties on the platform

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Nigerian artists generated more than N60 billion in revenue from music streaming on Spotify in 2025, according to the platform’s latest Loud & Clear report.

Total streams reached 30.3 billion with 1.6 billion listening hours. Photo: Toru Yamanaka.

Source: Getty Images

According to PUNCH, the report, released on Tuesday, provides insight into the global streaming economy and highlights the growing commercial strength of Nigeria’s music industry.

Revenue and streaming growth

According to the data, earnings by Nigerian artists on Spotify rose by more than 140 per cent over the past two years.

In 2025 alone, Nigerian artists recorded 30.3 billion streams and accumulated 1.6 billion listening hours on the platform.

The report also showed strong audience growth, with Nigerian artists discovered by first-time listeners more than 1.3 billion times, representing a 26 per cent increase compared to 2024.

Spotify said these figures reflect a rapidly expanding ecosystem, where Nigerian music continues to gain traction globally while maintaining strong local engagement.

Rising local and global influence

Local consumption of Nigerian music also increased significantly during the period.

The report noted that Nigerian artists accounted for over 80 per cent of songs on Spotify Nigeria’s Daily Top 50 chart in 2025, while local streams grew by 170 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on the development, Spotify’s Managing Director for Africa, Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, said the data underscores Nigeria’s growing cultural influence.

She stated that Nigerian artists are not only reaching new global audiences but are also building stronger connections with listeners at home.

Growth across artist segments

The report highlighted notable gains across different categories of artists.

Local streams of Nigerian female artists increased by 55 per cent year-on-year, while streams of independent artists rose by 75 per cent.

Independent artists and labels accounted for about 58 per cent of all royalties earned by Nigerian artists on Spotify in 2025, reflecting their growing role in the industry.

Playlists and music discovery

Spotify’s editorial and user-generated playlists continued to play a major role in promoting Nigerian music.

Nearly 2,000 Nigerian artists were featured in Spotify editorial playlists during the year.

Globally, Nigerian artists appeared in about 320 million user-created playlists, while listeners in Nigeria created over 12 million playlists featuring local music.

In total, more than 60 million playlists containing songs by Nigerian artists were created on the platform in 2025.

Earnings grew by more than 140 per cent over the past two years. Photo: Spotify.

Source: Instagram

Changing music tastes

The report also pointed to evolving listening habits among Nigerian audiences.

Over the past five years, genres such as pop urbaine, alternative pop, anime, emo, and drill have recorded the fastest growth on Spotify in Nigeria, indicating a shift toward more diverse musical preferences.

Spotify said the findings highlight how Nigerian artists are expanding their global footprint while generating increasing economic value through streaming platforms.

Nigerians spend 1.3bn hours streaming on Spotify in 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spotify revealed in a report that Nigerians listened to music and podcasts on its platform for over 1.3 billion hours in 2025, roughly the equivalent of 149,000 years.

According to the data provided, the average age of Spotify listeners in the country is 25 years old.

According to the report, local music consumption in Nigeria witnessed an increase of up to 82% compared to 2024. Daily streams increased by 23%, showing Nigerians were interested in music.

Source: Legit.ng