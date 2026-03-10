Africa recorded the highest aviation accident rate globally in 2025, despite a drop in total incidents

IATA highlighted runway safety and airport infrastructure as key factors affecting accident outcomes

The association also expressed concern about delays in aviation accident investigations across Africa

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has disclosed that Africa recorded the highest aviation accident rate globally in 2025, highlighting ongoing safety concerns linked to runway operations, turboprop aircraft, and slow accident investigations.

As reported by PUNCH, the findings were contained in the aviation organisation’s Annual Safety Report published on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The report shows seven accidents occurred on the continent, compared with 11 in 2024. Photo: Photosforyou, Skynesher.

Source: Getty Images

According to the report, Africa recorded seven aviation accidents in 2025, an improvement from 11 incidents in 2024. Despite the decline in the number of accidents, the continent still posted the highest accident rate worldwide at 7.86 per million flights, although this was lower than the region’s five-year average of 9.37.

However, the report noted that fatality risk increased significantly, rising from zero in 2024 to 2.19 per million flights in 2025, largely due to incidents involving turboprop aircraft.

IATA explained that 71% of accidents involving African operators were linked to turboprop aircraft. The most common accident categories were runway excursions and other end-state events, where aircraft veer off or overshoot the runway.

Global aviation safety comparison

The report showed that other regions recorded lower accident rates and fatality risks.

According to the IATA, the Asia-Pacific region recorded six accidents in 2025, down from seven the previous year, while fatality risk remained stable at 0.15 per million flights.

Europe reported 11 accidents, slightly lower than the 12 incidents recorded in 2024, and maintained zero fatality risk.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, five accidents were recorded in 2025, with fatality risk falling from 0.37 to 0.26 per million flights.

North America recorded 16 accidents, up from 14 the previous year, while fatality risk rose slightly from zero to 0.21.

The Middle East and North Africa region recorded one accident without fatalities, while North Asia also reported one non-fatal incident, maintaining zero fatality risk.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth of Independent States recorded four accidents, all involving turboprop aircraft, with fatality risk rising from zero in 2024 to 0.69.

Infrastructure concerns highlighted

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said airport infrastructure and runway environments play an important role in accident outcomes.

He explained that obstacles located close to runways can worsen the impact of accidents.

Walsh said rigid objects near runways in some incidents increased the severity of accidents and may have turned situations that could have been survivable into fatal ones.

He added that airports and aviation regulators should regularly review runway safety areas and nearby structures to ensure they comply with international safety standards.

Delays in accident investigations

The report also raised concerns about delays in accident investigations across Africa.

According to IATA, only 19% of accident reports in Africa were completed in line with global standards set under Chicago Convention Annex 13, which outlines procedures for aircraft accident investigations.

This compares with 81% compliance in the Commonwealth of Independent States and 78% in North America, indicating a significant gap.

Walsh said timely investigation reports are important for identifying safety lessons and preventing future incidents.

He stressed that stronger international cooperation is needed to help improve investigation capabilities in some regions.

Fatality risk increased sharply in Africa, largely due to accidents involving turboprop aircraft. Photo: AndreyPopov

Source: Getty Images

Global aviation safety outlook

Globally, the aviation industry recorded 51 accidents across 38.7 million flights in 2025, slightly fewer than 54 accidents reported in 2024.

However, fatal accidents increased to eight, resulting in 394 onboard deaths, compared with 244 fatalities recorded in 2024.

Despite the increase, Walsh maintained that aviation remains the safest form of long-distance travel.

He added that the industry continues to work toward the long-term goal of zero accidents and zero fatalities.

The report also warned about emerging safety risks, including aircraft operations near conflict zones and interference with Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), which could affect aircraft navigation.

Walsh emphasised that civil aircraft should never be exposed to risks arising from military activities, whether intentional or accidental.

Private jet carrying Nigerian senator develops fault mid-air

Legit.ng earlier reported that a private aircraft conveying Senator David Jimkuta, representing Taraba South, recently developed a technical fault mid-air, shortly after take-off.

The pilot of the private aircraft reportedly turned the plane back to Abuja about six minutes into the flight following an alarm indicating a technical problem.

Magaji Jirape, President of the Christian Reformed Church of Nigeria, and Istifanus Gbana, former Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, were among the passengers who safely returned to Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng