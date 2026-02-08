Airtel Nigeria has announced major network, infrastructure and technology upgrades, driven by sustained investments

The company has expanded its network footprint, achieved nationwide 4G coverage, and accelerated 5G rollout across the top 20 cities

Airtel also plans to support digital growth with a new 38MW hyperscaler-ready data centre in Eko Atlantic

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Airtel Nigeria has outlined a comprehensive set of network, infrastructure and technology upgrades that it says will position the company as a leader in quality of service as Nigeria’s telecommunications industry enters a new phase of growth.

The updates were unveiled at the company’s first media roundtable of 2026 and reflect sustained investments made over the last 12 to 24 months to prepare for rapidly rising data demand in a digitising economy.

Airtel Nigeria Expands Network, Accelerates 5G and Fibre to Meet Surging Data Demand

Source: UGC

Speaking at the event, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said the company’s strategy is focused on scale, depth and resilience.

He said:

“Over the last two years, we have invested with discipline and clarity to strengthen our network nationwide. Those investments are now translating into measurable improvements in performance, customer experience and reach, including in underserved and hard to reach communities. In 2026, we are accelerating these upgrades because Nigeria’s data appetite is growing, and leadership in this industry will belong to those who plan ahead.”

According to him, Airtel is accelerating upgrades in 2026 because future industry leadership will depend on proactive planning and capacity expansion.

Expanding Network Footprint, Capacity and 5G Rollout

A major pillar of Airtel Nigeria’s quality-of-service drive is the rapid expansion of its network footprint. Since December 2023, the company has increased its number of network sites by 15.5%, adding 2,242 new sites to reach nearly 16,711 nationwide.

Further deployments are planned in 2026 to strengthen coverage, capacity and network resilience across both urban and rural areas.

In parallel, Airtel has executed large-scale capacity upgrades. In 2025, the company enhanced capacity on 30% of its sites, covering more than 5,032 locations nationwide.

As a result, 99% of Airtel Nigeria’s sites now deliver high-speed 4G mobile broadband, effectively making the operator a nationwide 4G network.

Airtel is also accelerating its 5G rollout. Over the last three months, the number of active 5G sites has more than doubled.

The ongoing rollout will connect the top 20 Nigerian cities to high-speed 5G networks, with a significant portion of Airtel’s infrastructure in these cities expected to become 5G-enabled within the next year.

Fibre, Satellite, Cloud and National Internet Resilience

Beyond terrestrial mobile infrastructure, Airtel Nigeria is extending connectivity through fibre, satellite and cloud-based solutions.

The company has built an extensive fibre footprint across almost all states and is currently expanding it by 25% following a decision to double capital expenditure. Further fibre extensions are planned within major cities and across state boundaries.

Airtel is also leveraging partnerships with OneWeb and Starlink to deliver satellite-enabled connectivity for enterprises and remote communities.

Airtel Nigeria Expands Network, Accelerates 5G and Fibre to Meet Surging Data Demand

Source: UGC

At a national level, Airtel announced plans to launch Nigeria’s second internet breakout point from the South, using the 2Africa submarine cable.

Internet traffic will soon be carried from Kwa Ibo in Akwa Ibom State, creating an alternative route that improves speed and resilience for large parts of the country.

Supporting these services is a robust IT and cloud backbone, including a private cloud with large GPU clusters for AI-driven applications. Airtel also plans to launch a hyperscaler-ready 38-megawatt data centre in Eko Atlantic, designed to support Nigeria’s next phase of digital growth.

Source: Legit.ng