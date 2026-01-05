Afrinvest’s digital platform, Optimus, rebrands as PlutusNeo

Afrinvest, a leading Nigerian investment management firm, has announced the rebranding of its digital investment platform, Optimus by Afrinvest, to PlutusNeo by Afrinvest, marking the next phase of the firm’s digital strategy focused on expanding access to wealth creation.



The digital platform, first launched in 2022, was created to give individuals secure and easy access to Afrinvest-managed investment products through a modern digital interface. Since launch, it has become a trusted channel for Nigerians seeking professionally managed investment solutions, supported by Afrinvest’s over 30 years of experience across Nigeria’s capital markets.

The transition to PlutusNeo reflects the platform’s evolution and Afrinvest’s ambition to build a more integrated digital wealth ecosystem for everyday investors. The rebrand also aligns the investment platform with broader digital initiatives within the Afrinvest Group, including the planned introduction of payments and lending capabilities designed to support users more holistically across their financial journeys. While the name has changed, the platform’s experience, governance framework, security standards and ownership by Afrinvest remain unchanged.

Commenting on the evolution, Managing Director, PlutusNeo by Afrinvest, Ayodeji Ebo, said the rebrand positions the platform for long-term growth.

“Optimus represented an important phase in our digital investment journey,” he said. “PlutusNeo builds on that progress, evolving the platform into one designed to support long-term wealth creation for a broader audience. It also reflects our vision to develop a more connected digital ecosystem over time.”

PlutusNeo by Afrinvest enables users to save and invest with confidence, drawing on Afrinvest’s disciplined investment processes and strong regulatory oversight. Through the platform, users can access a range of investment options, including naira and dollar mutual funds, high-yield investment opportunities, and United States stocks, all available through a single digital interface. The platform is also being positioned to support additional financial services in the future, including payments and lending, as part of Afrinvest’s broader digital expansion aimed at delivering a more connected financial experience.



According to Ike Chioke, Group Managing Director, Afrinvest, the platform reflects the firm’s long-standing commitment to inclusive wealth creation.

“For over 30 years, Afrinvest has operated through multiple market cycles, and that experience shapes how we approach investing,” he said. “We understand the importance of discipline and long-term thinking in wealth creation. PlutusNeo extends this approach to a wider audience, allowing more people to participate meaningfully in building wealth, regardless of income level or status.”

For existing users, the transition requires no action. All user accounts, login credentials, investment portfolios, transaction histories and platform features remain unchanged under the new name.

PlutusNeo by Afrinvest is positioned as a key pillar of Afrinvest’s evolving financial services ecosystem, supporting future growth while reinforcing the firm’s commitment to trust, professionalism and long-term wealth creation.

Afrinvest is a capital market holding company active in six principal areas: investment banking, securities trading, asset management, trustee services, consultancy and technology.

