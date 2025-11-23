Data Addicts has said that Nigeria can boost its counterterrorism operations by partnering with security agencies

A renewed national debate on how to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture has opened the door for fresh ideas, and tech leaders are stepping forward with bold proposals.

Data Addicts LLC, led by CEO John David, says the country can make major gains in its fight against terrorism by building a stronger bridge between security agencies and private-sector technology innovators.

Data Addict CEO, John David reveals how Nigeria can effectively combat terrorism with smart tech.

Source: Original

David believes Nigeria’s next breakthroughs will come from deeper collaboration and smarter tools rather than isolated efforts.

He says the gap between government and the tech ecosystem limits how quickly threats can be detected, tracked and stopped.

Closing intelligence gaps with shared data

Speaking on the need for a more agile framework, David explained that the fastest way to improve intelligence accuracy is to allow secure data sharing among agencies and approved tech partners.

When every team is working from a unified and protected dataset, he said, patterns start to emerge more clearly.

Digital traces left by terror groups can be analysed in real time, giving agencies a stronger chance of identifying threats early and acting before situations escalate.

Big data, AI and smarter tracking tools

Data Addicts highlighted how analytics, machine learning and modern surveillance tools can upgrade the country’s response capacity.

Machine-learning systems can connect dots that human analysts might overlook, offering better precision and faster interpretation of suspicious behaviour.

These tools also help in mapping criminal networks, monitoring movement patterns and identifying anomalies that point to emerging risks. The company further recommended wider deployment of AI-driven surveillance infrastructure.

This includes biometric systems, anomaly-detection technology and smarter border tools that enhance monitoring, verification and early-warning capabilities.

Predictive intelligence models, they noted, help forecast likely hotspots, giving security teams time to prevent incidents rather than react to them.

Training and ethical standards remain key

David stressed that technology alone cannot deliver results without skilled people behind it.

He said private firms are positioned to train government analysts on advanced data methods, ensuring tools are used to their full potential.

He also underlined the importance of clear ethical safeguards. Innovation, he said, must operate within strong privacy rules and established national and international standards.

Safety and rights can be protected at the same time if the right frameworks are in place.

A Pathway to smarter, safer security

Data Addicts believes Nigeria will benefit most from a balanced approach that pairs government oversight with private-sector creativity.

With terror networks evolving and adapting quickly, the company argues that Nigeria must stay a step ahead by embracing smart, data-driven methods.

President Bola Tinubu's government urged to embrace smart tech to defeat terrorism.

Source: Twitter

According to David, the country’s best chance of outpacing threats lies in a long-term alliance built on trust, shared intelligence and modern tools that make security agencies faster, sharper and better prepared.

