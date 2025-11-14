The owner of AriseTV, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, has announced the launch of LEKEELEKEE social platform

The platform, he said, will provide Africans with their own digital space to rival major global social media platforms

He warned that the foreign dominance of digital content and AI threatens to marginalize African voices in global media

Media executive Prince Nduka Obaigbena has unveiled a new social media platform called LEKEELEKEE.

Obaigbena, Chairman of THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel, told editors at the 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2025 in Abuja that the platform, scheduled to go live in January 2026, aims to challenge US and Chinese dominance in global content distribution.

Nigeria welcomes a new indigenous social media platform

He warned that the country risks losing its voice in a digital landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and foreign-controlled platforms

Obaigbena said:

“Nigeria must protect its media voice.. “Artificial intelligence and foreign dominance of digital content and distribution are reshaping media globally, potentially marginalising African voices.”

He added that LEKEELEKEE would promote African creative industries and provide a fairer marketplace for local content creators.

He continued:

“The platform will project Africa’s perspectives and creativity while creating a level playing field in global media distribution."

Obaigbena on future of Nigeria

Speaking further, Obaigbena warned that Nigeria’s economic recovery could be undermined by possible US sanctions and urged citizens to unite to safeguard democratic progress, AriseTV reports.

He said:

“Sanctions and external pressures can easily erode the fragile gains we have made."

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey, he noted that editors were once summoned to the Presidential Villa under military rule.

He stated:

“Today we gather freely in an atmosphere of democracy and dialogue. That is progress worth defending."

Obaigbena also called on editors to embrace innovation while protecting the integrity and independence of the Nigerian media industry.

What to know about LEKEELEKEE

Information from the new platform website noted that LekeeLekee is designed for the realities of our networks and communities, fast, lightweight, and powerful.

It said that the social platform and super app is built out of Africa, for the world.

The platform is said will work on iOS, Android, and the web.

It added:

" We’re optimising for low‑data use without compromising experience.

"Social shouldn’t be owned by a handful of companies far from our realities. It should be fast, fair, and open, amplifying voices, not extracting them. This is our mission."

What LEKEELEKEE is promising users

Fast, low-data feeds offering rich media experiences optimised for African network conditions.

Messaging and communities with seamless group interactions and built-in voice notes.

Creator and ad ecosystem providing monetisation tools and a regional ad network to help creators grow income.

Payments and mini-apps enabling services, commerce, and transactions within one integrated super app.

Top social media in the world

