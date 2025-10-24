PalmPay empowers Nasarawa graduate’s dreams with its amazing features

Lebele, 25, is a recent university graduate from a village in Nasarawa State, Nigeria. After losing his father nine years ago, his mother became the sole provider for him and his six siblings. Determined to become financially independent, Lebele turned to farming, cultivating groundnut, yam, beans, maize, and raising livestock. But he had one challenge – how to manage his money.



His words: “I was spending recklessly with nothing to show for it.” That changed when his friend introduced him to PalmPay, which quickly became his primary financial account.

He added: “For more than two years of using PalmPay, I have never had any issue with my account or transactions. Saving has become easier, and their loan services are very easy and fast with less interest.”

How PalmPay’s features is boosting graduate’s business

Lebele tapped into PalmPay’s amazing features to help him boost his farming business and develop better financial habits.

PalmPay helped him invest in assets for his farm and with the Spend & Save feature, he has developed better financial habits, automatically setting aside funds which he intends to use for future investments.

“Since I started using PalmPay, it has helped me a lot in terms of financial planning,” he affirmed.

Lebele’s goal is to expand his farm, create jobs, and contribute to his community’s growth. With PalmPay supporting his financial journey, he is turning his ambitions into reality. Statistics have shown that 97% of users trust PalmPay for being more convenient than traditional banks, as it offers Nigerians the smarter way to bank.

Also, 1 in 5 Nigerians use PalmPay, and this confirms its position as one of the top online banking platform in the country.

