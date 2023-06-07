Nigerian network operators MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile have started implementing common codes for various services

The NCC has asked subscribers on any of the mobile networks to familiarize themselves with the new codes

The commission has also revealed that starting from June 17, 2023, all old shortcodes will cease to function

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has provided an explanation on the newly common codes implemented by major network operators such as MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile.

According to the commission, the new service codes are designed to help ease the challenges of memorising different shortcodes for the individual operators on airtime recharge, balance checking, data purchase, and other services.

NCC wants Nigerians to familarise themselves with the new codes. Photo credit: NCC

The NCC also announced June 17, 2023, has the final deadline for the discontinuation of old shortcodes.

NCC explains the new common codes

According to NCC the common codes for all network makes it convenient and efficient to navigate network services.

It added that the key benefit is that it will give subscribers a clear and straightforward set of codes that apply uniformly across all networks.

It said:

"Common short codes are unified short codes used across all the mobile networks to check or access network services such as customer care, recharge, check balance, buy data, etc. These short codes are the same across all networks.

The Common Short Codes provides a clear and easy to remember Short Codes for the Subscribers to access services across all networks. There is no need to memorize different Short Codes for the individual Operators.

Furthermore, the NCC has also explained how Nigerians can remember the new codes.

"You can simply dial *301# from your Mobile Phone to view the list of all the Operator Common Codes on your Network."

Additionally, the NCC has confirmed that even if subscribers decide to port their numbers to a different network, the common codes will remain the same across all networks.

It noted:

"This ensures consistency and uniformity in accessing network services, regardless of any changes in network provider.

Also, the common codes are free and attracts no charge for using it. However, voicemail service might attract a fee to enable the feature.

"Shine Your Eyes- No Fall Mugu": NCC warns Nigerians, exposes fraudsters tricks

Meanwhile, in another report, the NCC has received 20,000 complaints from Nigerians who have fallen victim to telecom fraud.

The commission reveals that many of the fraudsters pose as telecom operators or loan sharks to deceive people and extract money from them

NCC wants Nigerians to be vigilant and exercise caution when dealing with suspicious phone calls, messages, or requests.

